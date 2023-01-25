Read full article on original website
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
Thousands in NWA, River Valley experiencing outages amid winter snowstorm
ARKANSAS, USA — As several inches of snow blanket NWA, the River Valley, and parts of Eastern Oklahoma, the power is going out for many residents. Power crews from across the area are working to get power lines restored. We are told the heavy wet snow is causing extra weight on power line causing many lines to snap.
Kait 8
School district prepares for winter weather
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm approaching, the Batesville School District is making preparations. The first concern is the roads. As a state of choice school, the district has many students that live far away. “We have students from Newport sometimes, Concord, sometimes we have kids from Melbourne,...
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Winter weather closes schools Wednesday
With snow and ice expected in the area most of Wednesday, Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro public schools have made the decision to close for the day. The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 2 inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice for much of the area beginning...
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Local school districts announce early dismissal, virtual learning modes amid impending winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. Multiple schools have already announced early dismissals and virtual class modes for both Jan. 24 and 25 due to the storm:
School closings & delays
Click here to see the latest school closings and delays amid the latest winter storm.
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
School districts cancel classes due to winter storm
Several school districts across Colorado canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. The following was the full list of closings on Wednesday morning:ACADEMY OF CHARTER SCHOOLS - WESTMINSTER: Closed TodayACCELERATED SCHOOLS: Closed TodayACTION CENTER: Closed...
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTLO
MH School District to run snow routes Thursday; most area schools to be closed
The Mountain Home School District announced classes will be in session on Thursday. The buses will be running snow routes. In his announcement, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long says he understands the local “schools are a warm place with food that could be a blessing to many” while several residences remain without power. Dr. Long says it might also “create anxiety for some due to having to get dressed and ready without the normal sanitary procedures.” School officials are encouraging families to make the best decisions for their children, but bathrooms, showers and locker rooms will be made available for any student requesting their use. Dr. Long says, “We plan to have warm buildings, warm meals and warm hearts.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
KTLO
MH among schools to close campuses Wednesday
The Mountain Home School District has announced its closure on Wednesday due to the recent winter weather. Mountain Home will join Gainesville, Lutie, Izard County, Dora, Thornfield, Mountain View, West Plains, Hollister, Forsyth, Branson and Ava school districts and Mountain Home Christian Academy in calling off classes. Several other school...
Winter storm watch issued for northwest Arkansas; up to 8 inches of snow possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon to midnight for northwest and western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
KHBS
Most Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools move to AMI day for Wednesday
ROGERS, Ark. — Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers, and Springdale Public Schools have alerted parents schools will be closed Wednesday and it will be an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) Day.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Bentonville Schools canceled classes altogether on Wednesday, with no AMI...
