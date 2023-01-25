Read full article on original website
Watch: Haymakers fly as Wild, Flyers fight 3 times in 15 seconds
The first of three fights was a grueling battle between NHL heavyweights Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in
NHL
Projected Lineup: Flyers vs. Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns home after a four-game road trip to take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center at 7 p.m. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Forwards. Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello. Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo
The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 12 focuses on New York road trip
EDMONTON, AB - There's always plenty to chew on after a trip to the Big Apple. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, follow along as the Oilers make their way through New York on a three-game road trip for meetings with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.
FOX Sports
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3
MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Jets’ Season-Long 5-Game Road Trip
The Winnipeg Jets just finished their longest road trip of the season, a five-game swing that saw them face three Canadian teams in a row before heading Stateside for a pair. They finished the road trip 2-3-0, losing two, then winning two, then losing one, but still sit second place in the Central Division with a 31-17-1 record.
6abc
How Eagles OT Lane Johnson found his happiness after nearly quitting the game
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson hasn't given up a sack since Nov. 22, 2020, against the Cleveland Browns, according to Pro Football Focus. That's a streak that spans 29 games, 794 days and more than 1,800 snaps. Just how hard is that to pull off?. "That is basically,...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes
Another losing streak could put the Flyers GM on the hot seat again. Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding in December regarding Chuck Fletcher’s job status was that his seat was getting quite hot, but it was going to take another major team-wide falter (read: another extended losing streak) for ownership to decide to fire him in-season.
6abc
NBA Power Rankings: Can the Grizzlies hold their ground without Ja Morant?
The Memphis Grizzlies became the latest NBA team to get a harsh taste of life without its superstar player on Monday. Ja Morant was sidelined by an ankle injury, and the Grizzlies -- a team fresh off of making a run to first place in the West -- proceeded to get blown out by the Sacramento Kings 133-100.
6abc
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo voted as All-Star captains
BOSTON -- LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains of the two teams that will take part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game next month in Salt Lake City. James ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -- whom he is about to pass as the league's all-time scoring leader -- for most All-Star Game appearances with 19. James has now been a captain each of the six years the NBA has utilized the format of two captains drafting their individual teams. The Los Angeles Lakers star is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his age-38 NBA season.
