ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Related
THV11

Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas

BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Sanders’ school bill will speed up slow Arkansas legislative session

It has been a slow start to the three-week-old legislative session at the Arkansas State Capitol, but things will speed up – maybe next week. Legislators soon will start considering the big issues that everyone expected to frame the session – the biggest one being Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ highly anticipated education reform bill.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas executive order further delays ARPA funds distribution

An executive order from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders prompted the withdrawal Wednesday of more than a dozen requests for federal pandemic relief funds that had been pending for months on a legislative panel’s agenda. The order issued Tuesday by Sanders abolished the ARPA Steering Committee and the Governor’s Infrastructure...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 24

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 24, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jeffrey Cummings, 205 Sherwood Drive, Prescott; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed January 20. Ouachita. Orlando Conway Jr., 1033 Leonard St., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas committee hears debate on "bathroom bill"

Lawmakers heard questions and comments from members of the public Thursday over a so-called “bathroom bill” currently making its way through the Arkansas Legislature. House Bill 1156 would ensure no public or charter school student is required to share sleeping quarters, restrooms or changing areas with members of the opposite biological sex. That could lead to problems for transgender or nonbinary students seeking to use facilities consistent with their gender identity. School officials who do not follow the policy could face a 15% reduction in salary under the bill.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 numbers change little

Few changes in local COVID-19 statistics were reported Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,692. Total Active Cases: 36. No change since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,552. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
The Center Square

Senate committee approves bill to cut state superintendent's salary

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Education Committee approved a bill that would cut the state superintendent’s salary on Wednesday. New state Superintendent Robert Taylor was hired on Nov. 21 with a salary of $300,000, just $7,000 less than his predecessor, Carey Wright. At the time Wright was hired in 2013, she was the nation's mostly highly paid state superintendent of education. She retired on June 30, the last day of the fiscal year. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy