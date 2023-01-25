Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Intermountain Health Helps Bring Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Technology Detecting Early Colon Cancer to Rural Utah Communities
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — Intermountain Healthcare is the first health system in Utah to use a new tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to aid doctors in detecting colorectal polyps in real-time during a colonoscopy to help patients fight colon cancer. This new technology, called GI Genius,...
BYU Newsnet
Historic Utah snowfall a step toward drought control, government officials say
Utah government officials from the Department of Natural Resources and House of Representatives say recent historic snowfall and precipitation levels are not reasons to press the brakes on statewide and local conservation efforts. This month, the Natural Resource Conservation Service of Utah reported Utah’s snow water equivalent as 195% of...
Utah ranked second-healthiest state in the U.S.
Utah is ranked as the second healthiest population in the U.S. following Hawaii.
Video Captures Rare ‘Reverse Waterfall’ in Utah
I can honestly say that when I heard about this phenomenon I was shocked. Rivers flow backward but for some reason, I never thought this was a possibility... until now. A photographer caught this rare event happening in Utah earlier this month and it has the internet going crazy. It...
KSLTV
Utah woman is one of very few double-living organ donors in the world
MIDVALE, Utah — After her latest surgery in January, Robin Vedaa became one of fewer than 100 in the world who are double-living organ donors, donating not one but two organs while alive. Vedaa said she felt compelled to give the gift of life to strangers in need. “Hearing...
utahnow.online
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards
The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say.
Salt Lake and Other Utah Cities Used Most of a $10 Million Homeless Services Fund to Hire Cops
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It’s Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
KSLTV
17 people recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning at central Utah clinic
EPHRAIM, Utah — A mental health clinic will reopen on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak sent at least 17 people to the hospital. The Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim was evacuated a week ago after a problem with an old furnace was discovered. People started feeling sick, with a variety of symptoms like headaches.
Weber Co. mom earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks
A woman who dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor.
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
KSLTV
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
ksl.com
Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
KSLTV
Utah House votes to ban transgender surgeries for minors
SALT LAKE CITY — A transgender healthcare bill banning transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for minors passed in the House Thursday afternoon. SB16, would ban gender-confirming surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors. Gender-affirming surgeries are medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics.
890kdxu.com
Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them
Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
kslnewsradio.com
Thanks to exceptional winter, Utah inches out of “exceptional” drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Frequent storms and cooler weather have helped raise Utah’s snowpack to 183% of normal according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. In other words, and at least so far, Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years. The Division said the state hasn’t had 183% of normal snowpack since 2005. And officially the state has at least two more months of winter.
kjzz.com
More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
cityweekly.net
Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again
Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
