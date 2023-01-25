ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Historic Utah snowfall a step toward drought control, government officials say

Utah government officials from the Department of Natural Resources and House of Representatives say recent historic snowfall and precipitation levels are not reasons to press the brakes on statewide and local conservation efforts. This month, the Natural Resource Conservation Service of Utah reported Utah’s snow water equivalent as 195% of...
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards

The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
17 people recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning at central Utah clinic

EPHRAIM, Utah — A mental health clinic will reopen on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak sent at least 17 people to the hospital. The Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim was evacuated a week ago after a problem with an old furnace was discovered. People started feeling sick, with a variety of symptoms like headaches.
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
The state of the state is cold

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
Anti-abortion groups hold memorial for unborn babies aborted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several state lawmakers joined anti-abortion activists and religious leaders at a memorial service Wednesday for the estimated 1,746 unborn babies terminated since Utah's trigger abortion ban was placed on hold in June. Gathered on the steps of the state Capitol, about 100 mourners listened as...
Utah House votes to ban transgender surgeries for minors

SALT LAKE CITY — A transgender healthcare bill banning transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for minors passed in the House Thursday afternoon. SB16, would ban gender-confirming surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors. Gender-affirming surgeries are medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics.
Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them

Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
Thanks to exceptional winter, Utah inches out of “exceptional” drought

SALT LAKE CITY — Frequent storms and cooler weather have helped raise Utah’s snowpack to 183% of normal according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. In other words, and at least so far, Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years. The Division said the state hasn’t had 183% of normal snowpack since 2005. And officially the state has at least two more months of winter.
More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
Utah legislators, drunk on power, are coming after bars—again

Groundhog Day always comes early in Utah. The official celebration of the shadow-chasing woodchuck takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, but in Utah, it annually begins when the Utah Legislature kicks off its session. There can be no shadow where the sun doesn't shine, so our legislators lack the guidance...
