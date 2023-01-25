Read full article on original website
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat
Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
Weight loss: Study finds calorie restriction more effective than intermittent fasting
There has been extensive research on different weight-loss methods and their effectiveness. Intermittent fasting (IF) is a popular component of weight loss diets, but researchers are still working to understand its benefits and drawbacks. Data from a recent study found that only eating in certain time frames may not...
Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼
Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic
This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
4 Morning Vitamins Everyone Over 40 Should Be Taking To Lose Weight In 2023
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating
When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss
Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Now obesity 'CAN'T be treated with exercise and good diet' claims government doctor
A member of the Biden Administration's panel set to determine new dietary guidelines for Americans, Dr Fatima Cody Stanford, is receiving backlash for her comments on obesity.
5 simple food swaps to help you follow a Mediterranean-style diet, according to a nutritionist
The Mediterranean diet is widely considered to be one of the healthiest ways to eat because it is thought to reduce the risk of a range of diseases.
Biden admin expert claims obesity cannot be treated with exercise and good diet
Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, who said on '60 Minutes' that diet and exercise have less impact on obesity than genetics, was appointed to a USDA committee last Thursday.
Trying Mediterranean diet? Specialist says start here
For people focused on healthy eating in the new year, advice from specialists (and, problematically, non-specialists) can be hard to decipher, never mind follow. But one diet in particular has withstood the test of time and been repeatedly heralded by doctors and researchers as promoting vitality and longevity. The Mediterranean...
