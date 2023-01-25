The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.

29 DAYS AGO