New York State

iheart.com

New York Shelter Hopes To Adopt Out A “Jerk” Dog

Ralphie needs a home and a shelter is helping with an amusing post about the pup. The Niagara SPCA is being real about the doggo saying “We don’t actually have too many nice things to say so we’re just going to come out with it,” and adding “at first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog.
NEW YORK STATE
pethelpful.com

Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
them.us

Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
MACON, GA
msn.com

Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'

Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
goodmorningamerica.com

These dogs in Alaska ride on a bus like humans

A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally. Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all. The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is...
SKAGWAY, AK
Sara Irshad

Watch a Puppy Sign Its Birth Certificate with Paw Prints

Zuko Animated Avatar Film: Early Plot Particulars & Everything Else We Know. The video, shared by the Instagram handle LadBible, shows the tiny dog, Alex, being held by its owner as it presses its paws onto its birth certificate, leaving behind adorable paw prints. The caption reads, "This is adorable," and it's hard to disagree.

