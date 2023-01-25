ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

City appoints Public Works Director, councilor takes Oath

The Triplicate
The Triplicate
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yml4y_0kQRqBYF00

Crescent City appointed David Yeager as its new public works director. Yeager, a City resident, has been a Construction Manager for 35 years.

A graduate of California State University, Chico has worked for Granite Construction and Hemmingsen Contracting. Yeager assumes his new position January 23.

New Councilor-appointee Kelly Shellong took her seat on the dias after City Clerk Robin Altman administered her Oath of Office at the Tuesday City Council meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

BREAKING: U.S. Highway 101 closed due to landslide

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- According to the Curry County Emergency Management team, all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford. At milepost 312 a landslide beneath the highway look out a portion of the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation expects this will...
PORT ORFORD, OR
The Triplicate

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
371
Followers
660
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy