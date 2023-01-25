City appoints Public Works Director, councilor takes Oath

Crescent City appointed David Yeager as its new public works director. Yeager, a City resident, has been a Construction Manager for 35 years.

A graduate of California State University, Chico has worked for Granite Construction and Hemmingsen Contracting. Yeager assumes his new position January 23.

New Councilor-appointee Kelly Shellong took her seat on the dias after City Clerk Robin Altman administered her Oath of Office at the Tuesday City Council meeting.