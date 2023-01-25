Read full article on original website
Golden Retriever Mom Chased by 9 Puppies Melts Hearts—'Parade of Happiness'
"This is definitely what heaven looks like," said one TikTok user, while another described the clip as "cuteness overload."
iheart.com
New York Shelter Hopes To Adopt Out A “Jerk” Dog
Ralphie needs a home and a shelter is helping with an amusing post about the pup. The Niagara SPCA is being real about the doggo saying “We don’t actually have too many nice things to say so we’re just going to come out with it,” and adding “at first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog.
Animal shelter posts funny, honest description of adoptable ‘fire-breathing demon’ dog
Every year, 3.3 million dogs end up in shelters in the U.S. Dedicated staff and volunteers work hard to get these worthy animals into a forever home, often writing touching social media posts to garner attention from interested individuals. But the Niagara County SPCA in Niagara Falls, New York, is...
TMZ.com
Viral 'Puppy Bus' Operators Talk Alaskan Dog Walks, Pets Becoming Celebs
The so-called "Puppy Bus" is already a viral sensation, and we got its founders to break down all the tricks and treats behind their suddenly booming dog walking/training service. Mo and Lee Thompson joined "TMZ Live" to talk all about their biz, "Mo Mountain Mutts" ... after their dog bus...
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Transformation After Months of Not Being Adopted Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over at Adoption First Animal Rescue in North Carolina, one special, adoptable dog has been waiting for her forever home. Her name is Cider, and she's a stunning Shepherd girl who loves to play and get tons of attention. Unfortunately, though, her happy-go-lucky outlook is starting to change now that she's @adoptionfirstnc's most long-term resident.
lovemeow.com
Cat Wants to 'Talk' to Every Kitten that Comes Through the Door After His Life was Forever Changed
A former stray cat wants to "talk" to every kitten that comes through the door after his life was forever changed. Forest the cat found his forever home a few years ago and has been helping kittens in need ever since. Erica, a vet tech, crossed paths with Forest when she was working at a cat cafe.
Tears as German Shepherd Comforts Grieving Dog After Owner Dies
"I'm over here sobbing but the cuteness warms my soul," wrote one TikTok user.
msn.com
Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'
Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
Toddler Raised Alongside Five German Shepherds 'Thinks She's a Dog'
Ashley Shell said her daughter has been found "splashing in the dog's water or trying to eat their food."
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes to a Balcony and Decides to Begin New Life, He Turns Out to Be the Cutest 'Supervisor'
A cat came to a balcony and decided to begin a new life. He turned out to be the cutest "supervisor". A long-haired tabby cat wandered his way to the right person for help over a year ago. He climbed up to a balcony and wolfed down the food a resident, Celine Crom, had prepared for a few local strays.
Golden Retriever Throws Laundry On Floor To Get To Couch In Hilarious Video
A survey by Stonyfield Organic revealed 74 percent of respondents admitted they happily share their bed and/or couch with their pet pooch.
Laughter as Bull Terrier Sitting on Golden Retriever's Face Refuses to Move
"Y'all interrupting their only paws content," wrote one TikToker of the video, while another posted: "Staffys [have] no concept of personal space."
Golden Retriever Taking a 'Small Bite' From Owner's Sandwich Melts Hearts
The clip of Ollie follows the trend of social-media videos showing pets being offered human food to see how gentle they will be when they accept it.
Puppy That's a Golden Retriever Rottweiler Mix Stuns Internet: 'Say Hi'
"So is a Golden Rottweiler," one user said.
goodmorningamerica.com
These dogs in Alaska ride on a bus like humans
A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally. Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all. The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is...
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
This Dog Groomer Turns Pets Into Zoo Animals, And His Designs Are Going Viral For All The Right Reasons
Instead of a simple cut, Gabriel Feitosa uses OPAWZ — a non-toxic and vegan dye designed for dogs — to turn his client's pets into zoo animals.
