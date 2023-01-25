Read full article on original website
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
BREAKING: Arizona State gets commitment from LB K'Vion Thunderbird
Arizona State has added a commitment from Chicago Kenwood senior linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird who announced for the Sun Devils live on 247Sports. Thunderbird, an active 6-foot-1, 215-pound backer, chose the Sun Devils over a top five that also included Colorado, Purdue, Tennessee and Oregon. He is coming off of an...
Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach dies
TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach Greg Patrick has died. Patrick was on the UA staff for two seasons (2019 and 2020) under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst and briefly promoted to defensive line coach in his 1st season when Sumlin fired Iona Uiagalelei.
Kenny Dillingham lends life hack after Chad Johnson Jr. gets parking ticket
Kenny Dillingham wants to activate the Valley and activate his players’ talents on the football field. But the new Arizona State Sun Devils head coach also is there to help young men grow, and sometimes that is as simple as getting those young men to activate their free parking pass on campus.
Changes to No. 16 among continued evolution of 2023 WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is no stranger to sharing the weekend with the Super Bowl. This year’s iteration of the tournament, however, not only has the big game taking place at the same time, it’s about 30 miles down the road from it. Translation: TPC Scottsdale is going...
East Valley Tribune
14 Chandler students among 82 Flinn semifinalists
The Chandler area is well represented on the list of 82 Flinn Scholarship, with two Chandler Unified School District high schools tying for the most from any one school in the state. There are 14 students who either attend a Chandler or CUSD school, or who are Chandler residents that...
East Valley Tribune
Shuffleboard Bob saves the day for Mesa seniors
Thanks to one man the residents of The Citadel Senior Living Community have a new way to stay active. Thanks to the efforts of Robert “Shuffleboard Bob” Zaletel, the community now has two beautifully refurbished shuffleboard courts for other residents to enjoy that will also play home to The Citadel Vikings, the community’s shuffleboard team and part of the Arizona Shuffleboard Association.
We asked a pro golfer to share her favorite courses in the Valley. Here's what she said
PHOENIX — With high-profile events like the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII making their way to the Valley this year, people across the world will be descending on Arizona. While there will be a number of various activities for visitors and tourists to participate in, one of...
statepress.com
College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins
After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
East Valley Tribune
Child Crisis Arizona breaks ground for big Mesa center
Child Crisis Arizona has broken ground in west Mesa for a sprawling 2.4-acre campus with a 38,000-square-foot building that will house a variety of services for low-income families and children. Child Crisis’ mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by...
East Valley Tribune
Western Week galloping back into Scottsdale
Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
thearizona100.com
All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic
Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
azbigmedia.com
Barrett-Jackson kicks off 2023 auction with record attendance
Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, kicked off event season in Arizona and its 2023 Scottsdale Auction over the weekend at WestWorld of Scottsdale with its highest attendance for an opening weekend in the auction company’s history. Families and young enthusiasts flocked to Barrett-Jackson to take in the excitement of Family Day presented by QT on Saturday and the Future Collector Car Show presented by Meguiar’s on Sunday. The Scottsdale Auction continues today through Sunday, January 29, with both automobilia and collector cars auctioning from the world-famous auction block.
citysuntimes.com
Stand aside Nashville - Scottsdale is the new hottest party destination
Coined by The New York Times, Scottsdale is the “New Nashville” destination for bachelorette parties. With women around the country picking their spots to celebrate their final social event before upcoming nuptials they are choosing Scottsdale as their desired locale. Instagram is flooding with ideas for the trendiest...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
AZFamily
Guy Fieri to bring ‘Flavortown’ Tailgate to Glendale; performances by DIPLO & LOCASH
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Food Network star and beloved foodie Guy Fieri is bringing his own Big Game party to the town, delivering it all. Dubbed “America’s favorite food personality,” the restauranteur is bringing what they’re calling the largest culinary event in town leading up to the Super Bowl’s kickoff. Introducing “Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate Presented by Cash App,” the event is slated to host a sleuth of restaurant pop-ups, bars, musical performances, and even a Taste of Phoenix. About 10,000 guests are expected at the event.
