Santa Fe Christian gets redemption, holds on for 74-68 victory against La Jolla Country Day

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – Just seven days ago, La Jolla Country day knocked down 18 three-pointers on their way to a 74-55 victory over Santa Fe Christian.

On Tuesday night, the story was much different. Santa Fe Christian (18-4) dictated tempo from the start and pushed their lead to 26 points at the half. The Eagles were able to overcome a shaky final quarter to hold off La Jolla Country Day (17-7), 74-68, keeping their hopes at a Coastal League title alive.

Santa Fe Christian led 8-1 just over two minutes into the game, prompting a La Jolla Country Day timeout. Following the stoppage, the Eagles continued their hot shooting and knocked down eight three-pointers during the first quarter to lead 30-14 after the opening eight minutes.

Four of the first quarter three-pointers came from junior guard Brycen Mackenzie who scored 20 points in the first half on his way to a game-high 34 points.

Both teams were sloppy with the ball for most of the second quarter including a nearly four-minute stretch that saw just four points scored. The Eagles were able to regroup and finish the first half strong including a three-pointer from Drew Bickley just before the halftime buzzer that made the score 46-20 at the break.

“This guy’s always feeling good”, Mackenzie said postgame while pointing towards Bickley who swished the opening basket of the game less than ten seconds after the tipoff.

The two teams traded baskets in the third quarter with Mackenzie continuing his sharp play, scoring nine points in the frame.

“Huge difference, we came out with the will to win,” Mackenzie said while comparing Tuesday’s game with last week’s loss to the Torreys. “The first game we weren’t ready to play, there wasn’t tenacity in any of us and I think today we just figured things out and we wanted to win.”

La Jolla Country Day, however, wouldn’t go away easily. Trailing by 31 with just over five minutes to play, the Torreys finally put things together on both sides of the ball. They were able to cut into the Santa Fe Christian lead by pressing and trapping the Eagles. Santa Fe Christian contributed to the cause with several sloppy turnovers and missed free throws.

With less than 30 seconds to play, La Jolla Country Day came up with yet another steal but missed several shots including a three-pointer that would have cut the lead to three. They ended the game on a 25-0 run, coming up six points short from what would have been an all-time comeback.

“We weren’t ready for the press,” Mackenzie said. “We’ll get back to practice and we’ll develop more ways to get through that press.”

La Jolla Country Day sophomore guard Chris Carrillo led the Torreys with 29 points including 21 during the final quarter.

Santa Fe Christian moves to 7-1 in the Coastal League with the victory while La Jolla Country Day drops to 9-1, likely meaning that the two teams will share the league title.

“We were definitely talking about it,” Mackenzie said of the Coastal League race. “If we win out, we’ll be co-champs with (La Jolla Country Day), it’s just more motive to win.”