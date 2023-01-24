ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

kentchamber.org

Benedictine Awarded Maryland Capital Grant

Funds to be used to construct new student residential facility. Benedictine has been awarded a Maryland Capital Grant of $1.5 million from Governor Hogan’s FY’23 Budget. These monies will be used to fund construction and engineering costs associated with building a new student residential facility on Benedictine’s school campus located in Ridgely, Maryland.
RIDGELY, MD
Choptank Health Announces New Medical Providers in Chestertown

Dr. Consenstein’s experience includes treating patients in rural clinical care settings and working in a comprehensive psychiatric emergency program. He has served on the Latino Medical Student Association’s (LMSA) Northeast Regional Executive Board and as co-president of LMSA’s SUNY Upstate Chapter. Dr. Consenstein has a doctor of...
CHESTERTOWN, MD

