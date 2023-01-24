Read full article on original website
Benedictine Awarded Maryland Capital Grant
Funds to be used to construct new student residential facility. Benedictine has been awarded a Maryland Capital Grant of $1.5 million from Governor Hogan’s FY’23 Budget. These monies will be used to fund construction and engineering costs associated with building a new student residential facility on Benedictine’s school campus located in Ridgely, Maryland.
Kent County Chamber of Commerce Elects Three New Members to the Board of Directors
Melissa Haber, the Chief Financial Officer for the Gunston School, brings a wealth of experience in finance, operations and nonprofit management. Haber holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from University of South Carolina and a Masters of Science in Education from Johns Hopkins University. “As the CFO at...
Choptank Health Announces New Medical Providers in Chestertown
Dr. Consenstein’s experience includes treating patients in rural clinical care settings and working in a comprehensive psychiatric emergency program. He has served on the Latino Medical Student Association’s (LMSA) Northeast Regional Executive Board and as co-president of LMSA’s SUNY Upstate Chapter. Dr. Consenstein has a doctor of...
