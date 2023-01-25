ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
electrek.co

Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware

Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...
Autoblog

Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery

Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk corrects NV governor, says he gets “way too much credit” for Tesla’s success

While Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was speaking to Gigafactory Nevada’s employees, Elon Musk decided to correct the government official. Elon Musk shared a number of updates with Giga Nevada’s employees in a recent presentation. These include Tesla’s plans to build a mass manufacturing plant for the Class 8 all-electric Semi and a dedicated factory for the company’s 4680 cells. Musk also confirmed that Tesla would eventually use its 4680 cells for its energy storage products.
NEVADA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts

UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
Carscoops

Tesla Accidentally Shows CCS Compatible ‘Magic Dock’ That Can Charge Other EVs

In just the latest example of Tesla introducing new products late, the CCS-compatible charging station that was supposed to be introduced in 2021, allowing any EV to top up their battery at its charging stations, may just have been teased. Screenshots, allegedly taken from the Tesla app and posted to...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces

Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi production specs: powertrain, battery, Megacharger output, and more

The Tesla Semi has already been delivered to its first customers, but the actual production specs of the vehicle remain largely unknown or unconfirmed at best. Fortunately, a recent trip to PepsiCo’s Frito Lay facility in Modesto, Caifornia has provided some details that otherwise reveal the Tesla Semi production specs.
MODESTO, CA

