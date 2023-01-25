Dads are the unsung heroes of our lives. They perk up our moods and fill them with unbridled joy, TLC, and lots of laughs. Generally, parenting is a shared responsibility but fatherhood sets a new quotient in the books of how kids should be raised. From the pun-laden dad jokes to 'this is what I did back in my day', they seem to have everything that will tickle your funny bone. Perhaps, this is probably the only thing that all dads communally have in common, that is, humor. It is more like an obligation than something practiced because once you have kids running around the house in knickers, there is a limitation on edgy and racy jokes. But no matter what they say, their comedic timing is always impeccable and leaves you with a genuine snort.

