Read full article on original website
Related
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Upworthy
25 hilariously memes about middle-class dads that are way too real
Dads are the unsung heroes of our lives. They perk up our moods and fill them with unbridled joy, TLC, and lots of laughs. Generally, parenting is a shared responsibility but fatherhood sets a new quotient in the books of how kids should be raised. From the pun-laden dad jokes to 'this is what I did back in my day', they seem to have everything that will tickle your funny bone. Perhaps, this is probably the only thing that all dads communally have in common, that is, humor. It is more like an obligation than something practiced because once you have kids running around the house in knickers, there is a limitation on edgy and racy jokes. But no matter what they say, their comedic timing is always impeccable and leaves you with a genuine snort.
Man rejected by woman because he has bad hygiene
Nobody wants to get close to someone who doesn't take care of their hygiene and most people would rather dump their date than be seen with someone with poor hygiene. Good hygiene can put people at ease and lasts much longer than physical attractiveness or fast talking. Plus, it shows that you care about the impression you make and have respect for yourself; traits that all potential partners find desirable.
grohappy.com
Watching birds
The birds have pretty much picked clean all the berries and seed heads in the yard leaving bare branches and stalks in their wake. With the early warming rays of the sun, they flock to the feeders in the front and back of our house. Ground feeders like doves, pidgins,...
Comments / 0