Los Angeles, CA

OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James is named Western Conference Player of the Week

After going on a three-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were reeling and badly in need of a lift. LeBron James was very happy to provide them with exactly that. He started last week with a season-high 48 points on 16-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and nine assists in a 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. Then, after a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he helped lead L.A. to a win over the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies after it had trailed by double digits late in the third quarter.
