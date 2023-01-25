Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Transfer Student Assembly launches initiative
The “First Year Experience” — a new Transfer Student Assembly initiative — aims to help first-year transfer students navigate the USC community by organizing various activities such as bonfire events, mentor advising, retreats and bi-weekly dinners. Unlike the previous Emerging Leaders Program — a peer mentorship...
Daily Trojan
Students demand University establish ASL program
USC’s American Sign Language Club is working to change the University standards that do not currently accept ASL as an avenue for fulfilling students’ foreign language requirement. At present, hearing students at USC who are fluent in ASL cannot use their experience to satisfy any foreign language requirement, and the two-unit ASL course offered also does not count toward any foreign language requirement — despite the state of California recognizing ASL as a foreign language 34 years ago, and UCLA offering 16 different ASL courses for foreign language credit.
Daily Trojan
Vigil mourns Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay victims
USC Office of Religious and Spiritual Life held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night for the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay mass shootings that occurred this past weekend. The vigil was held in the courtyard of the University Religious Center, just as another vigil was being held in Monterey Park on the same night.
Daily Trojan
USG discusses ranked-choice voting proposal
USG discussed a proposal to change the voting procedure to rank choice voting, an alternative voting system, for the upcoming presidential election during its Senate meeting Tuesday night. David Martinez, the parliamentary secretary, said the upcoming election will have five candidates — the most candidates USG has seen for this election in eleven years which creates a potential problem in voting outcomes.
Daily Trojan
Q&A: Daily Bruin writers preview game
USC and UCLA are hitting the court again Thursday to add another chapter in the schools’ storied rivalry. Ahead of the game, Daily Trojan sports editor Stefano Fendrich had a chance to ask Daily Bruin senior staffer Jon Christon and sports editor Sam Settleman about UCLA’s season so far and what they expect for the big game.
Daily Trojan
No. 10 Trojans look for CSUN sweep
After emerging victorious from a tug-of-war against No. 14 UC Santa Barbara Thursday, No. 10 USC will look to continue its momentum against CSUN on Wednesday. Under Head Coach Jeffery Nygaard, the Trojans have a 5-2 overall record heading into the match against the Matadors. Two brothers, CSUN’s Kyle Hobus and USC’s Luke Hobus will clash.
Daily Trojan
USC dives headfirst into new season, aiming for national championship win
After coming up short of back-to-back championships last season, USC is hungry for another title. With the season opener coming up this weekend, the Trojans hope to start the season off right with a win. The Trojans have won seven total National Championship titles in their history, the first being...
