New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren
WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
These CT Restaurants, Chefs Named Semifinalists Of Prestigious National Competition
Three restaurants in Connecticut have been recognized as semifinalists for a prestigious national competition recognizing preeminent restaurants and chefs. The restaurants are being recognized by the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates food culture in the US and has been handing out awards to restaurants since 1991. Outstanding Restaurant Presented by...
Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame ready to welcome Class of 2023, name Garry Brown Memorial Award winner
The Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame will induct five new members at this March’s yearly banquet. Nick Gorneault, Don LaValley, Chris Corkum, Doug Clark, Steve Athas and the 1978 Holyoke High School baseball team will be honored at the event, along with Ryan Doyle Courage award-winner Donna McLean.
Single family residence sells for $533,900 in South Hadley
Michael Stephens and Dorick Digenti bought the property at 8 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Nov. 15, 2022, for $533,900 which works out to $269 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses...
Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000
Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
Southwick slates hearing for business subdivision at former ‘Carvana’ site
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Planning Board will host a public hearing next month on plans for a non-residential subdivision at 686 College Highway, the property where Carvana had controversially proposed a vehicle processing facility in 2021. The plan submitted by Indus Land Development MA resembles a preliminary plan the...
Lego exits Enfield after 50 years; town hopeful for reuse following ‘unfortunate loss’
ENFIELD – Lego’s announcement that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield to Boston in 2026 surprised town officials, but the signs were there. “It’s an unfortunate loss,” said Nelson Toreso, the town’s director of economic and community development. “Obviously, it’s very disappointing.”
Yankee Candle To Close South Deerfield Plant, Scatter Remaining Workforce: CEO
The CEO of Yankee Candle's parent company announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the company would close its corporate office in South Deerfield as part of a corporate restructuring that would see 13 percent of Newell's workers on the unemployment line. Newell Brands CEO Ravi Saligram announced several moves and...
Alliance continues to partner Westfield students with business visits, internships
WESTFIELD — Educators and businesspeople gathered virtually on Wednesday for a Westfield Education to Business Alliance meeting. The alliance, also known as WE2BA, focuses on creative ways schools and businesses can interact to the benefit of both, with many events underway and planned, and many opportunities for businesses and organizations to get involved.
Westfield soup kitchen calls for volunteers, hopes to reopen in person
WESTFIELD — Katie Chicorka, president of Our Community Table, said the program has an immediate need for donations of time and money, and can’t bring back sit-down, in-person meals until it builds back its volunteer corps. The soup kitchen at 101 Meadow St., Westfield, serves dinners Sundays through...
One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires
You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
Condominium sells in Northampton for $454,643
Odette Levy acquired the property at 2 Pomeroy Terrace, Northampton, from M Wrobleski Ret Helen on Jan. 6, 2023, for $454,643 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 950-square-foot...
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Top 20: Springfield Central, Springfield International Charter on top in first rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central (9-3) Springfield International Charter (9-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Springfield native Aaron Williams scores 1,000th career point at Wheaton College
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wheaton College forward and Springfield native Aaron Williams scored 20 points and became the 16th player in the school’s history to reach the 1,000-point career mark in a 84-39 victory over Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday.
Horrifying, Tornado-Like Winds Hit the Mt. Washington Observatory in NH Yesterday
Mount Washington is like its own country. That's something my Dad used to tell me all the time when he used to work for the Mount Washington Observatory back in the day. He used to be one of the workers that would drive a van up and down the mountain for visitors.
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
Another winter storm to hit western Massachusetts this week
As western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up from Monday's snow storm, another one is on its way.
