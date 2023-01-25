ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

thereminder.com

New pizzeria bringing mass appeal to West Warren

WEST WARREN – Mass Appeal Pizza & Bread Co. specializes in handmade Italian thin crust pizza with vegan and gluten-free options. Along with calzones, stromboli, stuffed pizza pies, pasta dinners and other speciality bread dishes. They will be doing some preview weekends and planning a grand opening with full menu and services on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14.
WARREN, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in South Hadley for $575,000

Charles Odonnell and Christine Odonnell bought the property at 29 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from Duquette Son Const Jn on Nov. 29, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $290. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
WSBS

One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires

You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells in Northampton for $454,643

Odette Levy acquired the property at 2 Pomeroy Terrace, Northampton, from M Wrobleski Ret Helen on Jan. 6, 2023, for $454,643 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 950-square-foot...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
PITTSFIELD, MA
