ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THvHT_0kQRmf7j00

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors.

US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings.

Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23 adjusted EPS forecast below estimates. Union Pacific Corporation UNP shares declined 3.3% after reporting downbeat Q4 results.

The Dow closed higher by around 104 points to 33,733.96 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 slipped 0.07% to 4,016.95, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.27% to settle at 11,334.27 in the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tesla, Inc. TSLA, The Boeing Company BA, AT&T Inc. T and Abbott Laboratories ABT today.

At a current reading of 63.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 65.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%

As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
Benzinga

FBI Confirms North Korean Group 'Lazarus' Responsible For $100M Harmony Hack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that North Korean cybercrime group "Lazarus Group" is responsible for last year's massive $100 million breach of Harmony Protocol. What Happened: According to a press release by FBI, six months after the initial heist, over $60 million worth of stolen Ethereum ETH/USD...
Benzinga

Putin Allies Reportedly Admitted To Making 'Mistakes' And Were 'Worried' In Light Of Ukrainian Military Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin faced growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continued for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street edges higher after reports on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in midday trading after an earlier gain nearly double that size briefly vanished. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57 points, or 0.2%, at 33,802, as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.9% higher.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy