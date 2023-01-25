Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night. According to Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez, around 11 p.m., the teen was walking on Florence St. when a vehicle pulled up to him and someone shot him. The boy was taken to the hospital where he is being […]
Turnto10.com
Providence teenager injured in drive-by shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street in the Olneyville section of the city on Saturday night. Police said it appears someone in a car fired at the teenager near Joslin Park around 11 p.m. and drove off. Officers...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police
Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lots of Counterfeit $20 Bills
7:58 a.m. – Police checked on duck hunters at Scalloptown Park and found they were not violating any law. 6:21 p.m. – A caller told police an East Greenwich friend was suffering a PTSD episode. The person was taken to the hospital involuntarily; police removed four guns in the residence.
ABC6.com
East Providence police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of dog
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Providence Police Department is investigating the “suspicious circumstances” of a dead dog. A Lakeside Avenue resident told officers that his Husky, Niko, got loose Tuesday morning. Niko was found later that weekend near Forbes and Lunn streets with what seemed...
firefighternation.com
RI Firefighter Dies Following Fire
Richmond Carolina Fire District in Richmond is mourning the loss of Firefighter Bob Gardner who died Wednesday night. Gardner, former deputy chief with the department, had been at the firehouse assisting with the cleanup following a fire on Punchbowl Trail. After all apparatus was back in service, Gardner returned to his home.
Turnto10.com
Residents of East Bridgewater neighborhood assess damage after dam break
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WJAR) — About a dozen homes in East Bridgewater spent Saturday assessing damage after a broken dam sent water rushing into backyards and onto properties. Officials said an earthen dam between Robbins Pond and Plymouth Street Pond gave way on Friday morning, causing Robbins to fill...
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after pet dog dies after being shot by pellet, head injury
Police are investigating after a pet dog has died from injuries after reportedly being shot by a pellet. According to police, on Wednesday, East Providence Police started an investigation surrounding the suspicious circumstances of a deceased canine. A Lakeside Avenue resident told officers that his Husky, Niko, got loose on...
Turnto10.com
12-year-old boys hailed heroes after finding grenade in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Two 12-year-old boys from Wrentham, Massachusetts are being hailed heroes after discovering a grenade while out in the woods. According to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath, Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen were out hiking on a trail Wednesday when they spotted a pile of trash.
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek help identifying person who vandalized statues at Good Shepherd Parish
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who vandalized multiple statues at the Good Shepherd Parish. Police said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect was last seen walking in...
Turnto10.com
Teenager reported missing in Coventry found safe
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Update:. Sam Maguire has been found, according to family. A Coventry family is desperately looking for their 16-year-old son. A snapshot of a doorbell camera showed Sam Maguire leaving his home off of Knotty Oak Road on Wednesday night. His mom, Barbara Burke, said the...
Turnto10.com
Fall River police hope to identify man accused of vandalizing church statues
Fall River police on Friday released surveillance images of a man they say vandalized Good Shepherd Church. Police said the man poured bleach on a statue of Mary and threw a statue of baby Jesus down the stairs on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said the man was last seen walking near...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
State police: 5 people arrested after troopers chase stolen vehicle through Revere into Boston
REVERE, Mass. — Five people riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after leading troopers on chase that spanned multiple highways in Revere and Boston early Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Route 107 in Revere shortly after midnight spotted a black...
Missing Maine Man is Found Dead in Massachusetts By a Dog Walker
A Maine man who's been missing in Massachusetts since early December has been found deceased. The Peabody Police Department reports the body of Michael Gray, 31, was found on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday. A woman walking her dog came across the man's body and called the police. An autopsy was performed and he was confirmed to be the missing Gray, who lived in Peabody, Massachusetts.
capecoddaily.com
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Turnto10.com
Michael Soares found guilty of murder in killing of Jack Fay in Warwick City Park
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Kent County judge on Friday found 37-year-old Michael Soares guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 66-year-old Jack Fay a decade ago. Investigators said Soares bludgeoned Fay using a knife and a hammer after randomly running into him in Warwick City Park in May 2013.
