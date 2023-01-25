Read full article on original website
msn.com
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
Did Jeremy Renner Lose His Leg in the Snowplow Accident? Just Rumors So Far
Actor Jeremy Renner has had a rocky start to 2023. The actor, known for his roles in films like The Hurt Locker, The Avengers, and Arrival, was involved in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day at his home in the Reno area of Nevada. Article continues below advertisement. Jeremy...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Jeremy Renner released from hospital after snowplow accident
The actor Jeremy Renner has returned home from hospital, as he recovers from an accident involving a snowplow that left him seriously injured. Renner, 52, updated fans by commenting on a tweet posted by the account of his Paramount+ TV show, Mayor of Kingstown. He wrote: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 2.01 with my family at home.”
REVEALED: Gerard Butler's Text To Pal Jeremy Renner After Horrific Snowplow Accident
Gerard Butler's former co-star Jeremy Renner was not far from his mind after learning he suffered severe injuries after a tragic snowplow accident — and RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the actors' heartfelt text exchange. While speaking with Extra, Butler shared that he reached out to Renner after he found out that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries outside of his Tahoe home. "I did send him a text and tell him, ‘Dude, you’re such a warrior and the whole world is behind you right now,'" Butler recalled. "We’re all cheering you on, my man."Butler continued...
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
Popculture
Chris Evans Jokingly Asks Jeremy Renner If Anyone Has Checked on Snowplow Following Accident
Actor Chris Evans still thinks of his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner as a superhero after Renner's near-fatal snow plow accident earlier this month. Renner shared an update with fans this weekend, posting a photo of himself receiving physical therapy at home. Evans left a comment joking that the snow plow might be damaged worse than Renner after their run-in.
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
Jeremy Renner, a Real-Life Superhero, Was Trying to Save His Nephew When Crushed by Snow Plow
Turns out Jeremy Renner is a superhero both on and off the screen. The Hawkeye actor is on the long road to recovery after breaking more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day. What wasn’t known until now are the circumstances that led to the accident — and how Renner literally sacrificed his own body to save his nephew.
TMZ.com
Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident, Police Report Reveals New Details
New details have emerged in Jeremy Renner's horrific snowplow accident ... police say he was indeed trying to save a family member when the snowcat vehicle crushed him, and there are signs the machine was malfunctioning. The "Hawkeye" star was attempting to stop the vehicle from sliding and hitting his...
smithmountainlake.com
Jeremy Renner broke '30-plus bones' in snowplough accident
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Avengers star shared a glimpse into his recovery after he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries after being hit by the machine at his Nevada home on January 1st. Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew from injury when he was crushed by...
