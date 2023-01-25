ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries

More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
RENO, NV
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
The Guardian

Jeremy Renner released from hospital after snowplow accident

The actor Jeremy Renner has returned home from hospital, as he recovers from an accident involving a snowplow that left him seriously injured. Renner, 52, updated fans by commenting on a tweet posted by the account of his Paramount+ TV show, Mayor of Kingstown. He wrote: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 2.01 with my family at home.”
RENO, NV
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Gerard Butler's Text To Pal Jeremy Renner After Horrific Snowplow Accident

Gerard Butler's former co-star Jeremy Renner was not far from his mind after learning he suffered severe injuries after a tragic snowplow accident — and RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the actors' heartfelt text exchange. While speaking with Extra, Butler shared that he reached out to Renner after he found out that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries outside of his Tahoe home. "I did send him a text and tell him, ‘Dude, you’re such a warrior and the whole world is behind you right now,'" Butler recalled. "We’re all cheering you on, my man."Butler continued...
People

Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
NEVADA STATE
TMZ.com

Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident, Police Report Reveals New Details

New details have emerged in Jeremy Renner's horrific snowplow accident ... police say he was indeed trying to save a family member when the snowcat vehicle crushed him, and there are signs the machine was malfunctioning. The "Hawkeye" star was attempting to stop the vehicle from sliding and hitting his...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
smithmountainlake.com

Jeremy Renner broke '30-plus bones' in snowplough accident

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Avengers star shared a glimpse into his recovery after he suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries after being hit by the machine at his Nevada home on January 1st. Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew from injury when he was crushed by...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy