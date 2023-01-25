ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Day 5: Murdaugh jury to hear 2nd full day of testimony in murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Testimony will continue Friday morning in Colleton County as prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. A live blog will be added in this space when the trial begins.
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WALTERBORO, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
TheDailyBeast

Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight

As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Man faces assault charge after Johns Island shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a shooting on Johns Island. Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery after a confrontation led to the shooting on Thursday, officials say. Deputies say they were...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Savannah man faces prison after admitting to bank robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Crime scene of robbery. A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, made the confession just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery.
SAVANNAH, GA
FOX Carolina

Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
live5news.com

‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection

The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
WALTERBORO, SC

