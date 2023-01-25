Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Day 5: Murdaugh jury to hear 2nd full day of testimony in murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Testimony will continue Friday morning in Colleton County as prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. A live blog will be added in this space when the trial begins.
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
live5news.com
Day 4: Jurors hear full day of testimony, see graphic footage in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Six witnesses took the stand Thursday in the first day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh, a former Lowcountry attorney, is charged with gunning down his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s hunting property on Moselle Road in rural Colleton County back on June 7, 2021.
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
Security is tight at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It's a tight ship operation in Walterboro, South Carolina, this week at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Security is of utmost importance when dealing with a nationally spotlighted double homicide court trial. There's been a 24/7 security presence at the courthouse these past three days of...
live5news.com
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: 12 primary jurors, alternates selected in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - After qualifying hundreds of people as potential jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the prosecution and defense have settled on the 12 who will hear the case and six alternates who will be ready to step in if necessary. The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of...
live5news.com
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight
As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
live5news.com
Murdaugh defense asks court to block testimony on blood evidence from T-shirt
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh filed a motion Monday morning before the scheduled start of Murdaugh’s murder trial seeking to exclude blood spatter evidence in the trial. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie; and their...
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Man faces assault charge after Johns Island shooting
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a shooting on Johns Island. Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, faces a charge of first-degree assault and battery after a confrontation led to the shooting on Thursday, officials say. Deputies say they were...
WJCL
Savannah man faces prison after admitting to bank robbery
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Crime scene of robbery. A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, made the confession just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery.
live5news.com
Deputies: Man in custody in connection with stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a bar in December surrendered to deputies Thursday morning. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman...
live5news.com
Murdaugh openers paint different, but graphic pictures of night of killings
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys on both sides in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial insist the evidence will either clearly show or clearly call into question his role in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh, 54, is charged with two counts of murder and two weapons charges in...
FOX Carolina
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly four years after a family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and his family members, a judge approved a settlement agreement in the case, dropping the estate of Murdaugh’s wife and his surviving son. Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley...
live5news.com
‘A true stateman’: SC Senate recognizes state’s longest-serving member
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Senate passed a resolution recognizing the service of the longest-serving state senator currently in office. Democratic Sen. Nikki Setzler represents District 26, which includes portions of Lexington, Aiken, Calhoun and Saluda Counties. He has served for 46 years, first being elected to the Senate in 1977.
Judge approved agreement to drop Buster, Margaret Murdaugh’s estate from Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement to drop two members of the Murdaugh family from a wrongful death lawsuit. Attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the family of Mallory Beach, told News 2 that Judge Daniel Hall approved the settlement which would drop Buster Murdaugh and the estate of […]
WJBF.com
11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection
The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
WJCL
Savannah man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work officially indicted on five charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Official charges have been announced against the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Savannah waxing studio. Twenty-two-old Alphonso Xavier Irving was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, the day he shot his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo while she was at work at the European Wax Studio on Mall Blvd.
abcnews4.com
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to school in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A student at the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is facing charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Zhyleke Johnson, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and carrying weapons...
