Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
"I've Never Seen Him Like This", NBA Fans React To LeBron James Looking Exhausted On The Bench Against The Clippers
A picture of LeBron James looking exhausted and disappointed on the bench has made fans feel sympathetic for the 4-time champion.
TMZ.com
LeBron James Held Back From Heckler During Clippers Game
LeBron James nearly lost his cool with a heckler on Tuesday night -- having to be held back from the man after the guy shouted insults at him, including one dig that featured a shot at the Lakers star's hairline. The moment happened as the King and his squad were...
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record
Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Would The Crypt's two NBA team tenants ever actually make a trade?
NBC Sports
Anthony Davis set to return to Lakers Wednesday, Hachimura to debut as well
The Lakers have gone a respectable 10-10 with Anthony Davis out, but Tuesday night was a perfect example of why they need him back. LeBron James was brilliant again scoring 46, but the Lakers’ defense isn’t near the same without Davis patrolling the paint, and the Clippers scored 77 points in the first half and ran the Lakers off their home floor 133-115.
LeBron James’ Career-High Against Every NBA Team
LeBron James is the only player in history to score 40 or more points against every NBA team. King James is one of the greatest scorers ever.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers, Clips hold moment of silence for Monterey Park shooting victims
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday night to remember the 11 victims of the Monterey Park, Calif. mass shooting. Before the national anthem, longtime Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter asked fans at Crypto.com Arena for...
ABC7 Los Angeles
San Antonio visits Los Angeles after James' 46-point game
San Antonio Spurs (14-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-26, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the San Antonio Spurs after LeBron James scored 46 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers have...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Anthony Davis (foot) set to rejoin Lakers on Wed.
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the visitingSan Antonio Spurs, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. Davis will be on a 20- to 24-minute restriction, easing back from a foot injury that had some...
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo voted as All-Star captains
BOSTON -- LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named the captains of the two teams that will take part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game next month in Salt Lake City. James ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -- whom he is about to pass as the league's all-time scoring leader -- for most All-Star Game appearances with 19. James has now been a captain each of the six years the NBA has utilized the format of two captains drafting their individual teams. The Los Angeles Lakers star is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his age-38 NBA season.
ABC7 Los Angeles
NBA Power Rankings: Can the Grizzlies hold their ground without Ja Morant?
The Memphis Grizzlies became the latest NBA team to get a harsh taste of life without its superstar player on Monday. Ja Morant was sidelined by an ankle injury, and the Grizzlies -- a team fresh off of making a run to first place in the West -- proceeded to get blown out by the Sacramento Kings 133-100.
ABC7 Los Angeles
San Antonio faces Los Angeles, looks to break 3-game slide
San Antonio Spurs (14-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three in a row. The Clippers are 16-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has an 8-15 record...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Rob Pelinka: Rui Hachimura move 'doesn't mean our work is finished'
LOS ANGELES -- Having already made a major move 2 weeks before the NBA trade deadline by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka still stressed urgency in upgrading the roster. "[We] felt like it was an...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anthony Davis scores 21 while coming off bench in Lakers return
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star big man Anthony Davisreturned Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 21 points in a 113-104 Los Angeles victory while coming off the bench for the first time in nearly a decade. Afterward he said he couldn't even remember the handful of times he...
Mavs’ Luka Doncic Named NBA All-Star Starter, Joins LeBron James, Steph Curry
Luka Doncic earned his fourth-consecutive All-Star game appearance and jumped back into the starting lineup.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers, Clippers, Timberwolves Linked To Mike Conley Trade
It took longer than anticipated, but the Utah Jazz have begun their descent down the Western Conference standings. They got off to a surprisingly hot start, but things have cooled off in recent weeks as they barely hold onto the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. This is a...
