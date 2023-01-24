Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Nevada DA’s seek to roll back law changes
Nevada district attorneys are gearing up for a legislative session where they hope to roll back some of the changes they say have contributed to increased crime in the Silver State. On Tuesday, Douglas District Attorney Mark Jackson issued a statement setting out the agenda for his fourth term as...
Record-Courier
Is the drought over yet?
It has been three decades since 41.3 inches of snow fell in Minden, making it the second biggest January snow month on record. That year doesn’t show up on the National Weather Service’s online data for the Douglas County seat because there are a week of missing snowfall readings toward the end of the month.
Sierra Sun
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Record-Courier
Nevada, UNLV renew rivalry with key game Saturday
A look ahead to the Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball game on Saturday (7 p.m.) against the UNLV Rebels at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas:. HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN: The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network and heard in Northern Nevada on 94.5 FM. RECORDS:...
