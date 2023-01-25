Thousands without power after reported tornadoes strike Texas and Louisiana communities as storm continues to threaten South, Midwest

Read full article on original website
This Is Texas' Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
Winter storms and tornados threaten millions across U.S.
Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
At least 8 dead — including 5-year-old — after tornadoes sweep southeast US
At least eight people are dead — including a 5-year-old boy — after tornadoes ripped through parts of the southeast US on Thursday. The 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Butts County, central Georgia, FOX5 Atlanta’s Eric Perry reported Thursday night. The adult in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child is thus far the only confirmed victim of the violent storm system in Georgia, where a freight train also appeared to have been knocked off its tracks by the winds. The remaining seven fatalities occurred in Autauga County in central Alabama. On...
What to know about the storm expected to hit the South
Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast. Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared. This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday
The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
Nine dead, more casualties expected after tornadoes rip through U.S. Southeast
ATLANTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - At least nine people died in tornadoes that destroyed homes and knocked out power to tens of thousands in the U.S. Southeast, local officials said on Friday, and the death toll in hard-hit central Alabama was expected to rise.
US News and World Report
At Least 6 Killed as Tornado, Thunderstorms Strike Central Alabama
(Reuters) -At least six people were killed in central Alabama on Thursday as thunderstorms and at least one tornado swept through the region, local officials said. An Autauga County Sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that six people had died in the storm, but she said she had no further details.
AOL Corp
Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday
A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
Thousands are without power after storm spawns tornadoes in the South and brings snow to Midwest and Northeast
Tens of thousands of people were in the dark early Thursday morning after a storm system spawned tornadoes in the South and delivered snow to parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
Southeast Soon to Get Blasted by Bad Weather, Potential Tornadoes: See Forecast
For weeks, severe weather has battered the West Coast and central US, and now, it’s coming for the Southeast. Severe storms are expected to sweep the southeastern states today (January 12), producing heavy rain, high winds, and large hail, with the possibility of tornadoes. According to the National Weather...
Winter storm warning stretches from New Mexico over Texas, Oklahoma and to the Midwest
A winter storm warning tracked from the southwest to Illinois, and some areas could see a foot of snow.
natureworldnews.com
Eastern US Storm Threat: Heavy Snow Expected from Ohio Valley to New England, Tornadoes Possible Across the Southeast
A winter storm system has blanketed the Eastern United States, as it navigates to the northeastern part of the nation, bringing multiple weather hazards. Disruption to travel and daily activities are expected across the region in the coming hours and days. Winter Storm Alert. A powerful winter storm struck over...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
Winter storm bringing snow, ice and tornadoes, expected to wallop US this week
NEW YORK — A strong storm moving through the intermountain West and upper Midwest, with far-reaching impacts to the Gulf of Mexico, will bring blizzard conditions to the North and potential tornadoes in the South. Storms, threatening destructive winds and tornadoes, will develop by noon on Monday from Houston,...
natureworldnews.com
Tornadoes Strike Texas and Louisiana, Thousands Left Without Power
Tornadoes struck multiple communities across the states of Texas and Louisiana, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The tornado outbreak is caused by a large-scale winter storm that threatened the South US and Midwest. In addition to power outages, the twisters caused widespread damage and injuries with no...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected
The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
US News and World Report
First U.S. Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Snow, Sleet and Tornado Threat
(Reuters) -The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South. The National Weather...
Severe weather hazards expected for Rockies, including risk of tornadoes
While California finally sees a break, a storm out of the Rockies is forecast to bring multiple weather hazards and snow is expected from the Four Corners to the Midwest.
