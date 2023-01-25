Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly announced the group’s appearance at Glastonbury 2023.Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the 58-year-old musician revealed details of his band’s summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” The Independent has contacted Guns N’ Roses and Glastonbury for comment.So far, Elton John has been the only musician officially confirmed to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in December 2022...

6 DAYS AGO