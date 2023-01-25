Read full article on original website
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons announces summer UK and Europe tour dates
Billy F Gibbons will be giving the UK and Europe all his lovin' this summer
Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to announce band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly announced the group’s appearance at Glastonbury 2023.Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the 58-year-old musician revealed details of his band’s summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” The Independent has contacted Guns N’ Roses and Glastonbury for comment.So far, Elton John has been the only musician officially confirmed to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in December 2022...
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Willie Nelson Announces Massive All-Star 90th Birthday Celebration
Willie Nelson will mark his 90th birthday in style with a star-studded, once-in-a-lifetime concert celebration. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will take place on April 29 and 30, 2023, at Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl. The two-day event will include performances from Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, Lyle Lovett, Sheryl...
Foo Fighters announce their first European shows since Taylor Hawkins' death
Foo Fighters will return to Europe this summer
2023 Rock + Metal Music Festival Guide
Pack your sunscreen and shades in the go-bag, cuz' we've got lots of music festivals to get ready for. Although it's still the dead of winter, there have been a slew of spring and summer rock + metal festivals announced for 2023, and everything we know so far is packed in here.
Here's how to get tickets for Stevie Nicks’ Bay Area show this spring
The decorated musician will showcase solo works from her decades-long career in March.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Margo Price, 49 Winchester, Allison Russell & More To Play 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion just revealed their 2023 lineup, which includes Margo Price and Nickel Creek as headliners, as well as other artists including 49 Winchester, Allison Russell, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, Larkin Poe, Amythyst Kiah, and Walderado, with more to be announced:. “This just...
Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream
Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.
Jason Isbell has 20 concerts in 2023. We found tickets for all of them
The spirit of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young lives on in Southern-fried country rocker Jason Isbell. In fact, the 43-year-old went to great lengths to bring David Crosby onstage with him as recently as last year. As a result, Isbell and his backing band The 400 Unit shared the stage...
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share 86-track ‘Live At Red Rocks’ album
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new concert album, ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’, recorded over three shows at the iconic amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado last October and November. The full release runs for close to nine hours in length (spread across 86 tracks),...
Rob Halford: New Judas Priest Album Now Likely to Be Released in 2024
Rob Halford has revealed that Judas Priest’s highly anticipated forthcoming album will likely arrive in 2024, after previously hinting at a 2023 release. The singer discussed the near-finished album in a new interview with Metal Express Radio. The instrumental tracks have been recorded, and are now just awaiting the Metal God’s vocals.
