cascadeae.com
Pianist Combines Outdoor Adventure with Live Music Performance
(Photos courtesy of Paula Dreyer) Ski by candlelight while wearing wireless headphones to hear pianist and composer Paula Dreyer perform her original Piano Flow Live set. The trails of Virginia Meissner Sno-Park will be illuminated by candlelight to keep skiers in range of the gorgeous sounds from Paula Dreyer’s Piano Flow Live set, which draws upon influences from classical, film, Spanish, and improvised music. Bring a mug of wine or beer to enjoy apres ski! Hot cocoa and cider will be provided.
KTVZ
Hungry? For an old-fashioned Spaghetti Western?
Tin Pan Theater in downtown Bend is where you need to be each Wednesday night, from now until March. $25 gets you a spaghetti buffet meal and a low-budget Western film shot in Italy! How fun!. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum...
centraloregonian.com
Prineville woman is passionate about promoting the Western way of living
When it comes to anything related to the Crooked River Roundup (CRR), one will not have to look very far to find Linda Smith involved in some way. Smith has been the CRR Queen Coordinator and chair since 2017. She also became a member of the board within the past year. She was born and raised in Crook County and has always been in love with rodeos. She was a CRR princess while in high school and has continued the passion throughout her entire life.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon
A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.
thatoregonlife.com
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023
Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
KTVZ
Deschutes County contracts with Bethlehem Inn for 6 shelter beds in program with Homeless Outreach Team
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Health Services Department is contracting with the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter in Bend for six beds for use as needed by the county's Homeless Outreach Services Team. Bethlehem Inn Executive Director Gwenn Wysling said Thursday, "It's no cost to (program participants). They get...
St. Charles unveils plans for new $90 million cancer center in Redmond
More than 40% of patients treated at the St. Charles Cancer Center in Bend travel from Redmond, Madras, Prineville and other rural communities for their care. If they need radiation as part of their treatment, this can mean traveling more than 50 miles for services multiple days in a row for weeks at a time. The post St. Charles unveils plans for new $90 million cancer center in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters School District to re-purpose old elementary school building
Out with the old, but not entirely. Sisters Elementary School is moving to a new building in fall 2024 thanks to money from a bond measure passed in May 2021. It’ll be 80,000 square feet — almost double the size of the current building. But the former building has a chance for a new lease on life.
KTVZ
Bend Foundation pledges $40,000 to COCC scholarships in honor of Bill Smith
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --The Bend Foundation is honoring longtime Bend civic leader, development visionary and Old Mill originator William Smith, who passed away last November, with a $40,000 donation to a previously established scholarship endowment started by Smith and his family at the Central Oregon Community College Foundation. The gift...
klcc.org
LRAPA discourages wood-burning fires for three Lane County cities
Burning wood for heat and other purposes is being strongly discouraged between now 4:00pm today (1/24) and 4:00pm Thursday (1/26.) The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued its so-called yellow home wood heating days advisory for Eugene, Springfield, and Oakridge, due to a high-pressure front over the Pacific Northwest.
centraloregondaily.com
Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits
Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
KTVZ
Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach
Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Unique Bend affordable housing development ‘Parkside Place’ moves forward
The City of Bend is looking at a unique housing opportunity. “The fabric of all that happens in Bend are the folks that do qualify for affordable housing,” said Housing Director for the City of Bend Lynn McConnell. “We want to make sure that is mixed in, in a way that allows for every one of higher and lower income to live in Bend and form a healthy community with resiliency.”
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Highway 20 east of Bend
(CORRECTION: The collision occurred at an intersection just north of Highway 20, not on the highway itself) One person was killed and two people were injured in a T-Bone at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road...
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises appeared first on KTVZ.
One 15-year-old arrested, second sought in assault of Bend man at Pine Nursery Park
A Bend man who witnessed several drivers in dangerous maneuvers at Bend’s Pine Nursery Park Thursday night was assaulted by one teen while restrained by another before breaking free, leading Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies to a guns-drawn traffic stop and arrest of one 15-year-old on an assault charge. A second is being sought. The post One 15-year-old arrested, second sought in assault of Bend man at Pine Nursery Park appeared first on KTVZ.
