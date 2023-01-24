Read full article on original website
Related
Police save burglar who was shot by homeowner in Haines City
In a dramatic turn of events, police saved the life of an alleged burglar after he was shot by a homeowner in Haines City early Friday morning.
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
Haines City Police says armed homeowner walked in on burglary of his home
The owner of the house in the Oakland neighborhood, who lives there with his girlfriend, said that two people were standing in his kitchen at 1:45 in the morning.
Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say
A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
fox13news.com
Haines City homeowner shoots suspected burglar; second suspect on the run, police say
HAINES CITY, Fla. - A burglar in Haines City was shot by a resident during a home invasion, according to city police. The suspect is expected to survive, but another suspect is on the loose and officers hope someone will turn them in. It happened early Friday in the Oakland...
145 Pounds, $2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Found Washed Up On Florida Shore
Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found in Florida on Monday and turned over to federal law enforcement. The two separate incidents occurred on Big Pine Key between approximately 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to Monore County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
I-4 shut down 12 hours after woman’s body found, Orlando police say
Police in Orlando have shut down a part of I-4 after a death investigation Friday morning.
WESH
Florida mother died while protecting 7-year-old daughter during shootout, family says
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A family is demanding answers after their loved one was killed in the crossfire during a shootout last Wednesday. Latoya Gay’s family says the 26-year-old died while protecting her 7-year-old daughter. Gay’s sister, Tiondra Parker, says she was...
Plant City Man Killed Attempting To Cross N. Alexander Street
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Plant City man was killed in a pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday around 7:08 pm. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian with injury. Upon police
Detectives: 3 Suspects Burglarized Cars In Winter Haven, Used Stolen Credit Cards In Lakeland
POLK COUNTY, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that burglarized cars in Winter Haven, then used stolen credit cards in Lakeland. According to investigators, between 3:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, three unknown black male juvenile
Polk deputies arrest corrections officer for domestic violence
A corrections officer accused of grabbing a woman's face and forcing her to the ground was arrested Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives work to identify persons of interest after mother killed during Tampa shootout
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa detectives said they are working to identify persons of interest after a mother was killed during a shootout. On Jan. 18, Tampa police said they found Latoya Gay, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court. Gay was taken to a nearby hospital, where […]
Plant City man made more than $300K after creating fake deeds for properties: deputies
A Plant City man is accused of making fake deeds for six properties.
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy […]
24-year-old from Arkansas identified as body found off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier: FHP
UPDATE: According to FHP, a 24-year-old man from Arkansas was identified as the man pulled from the Chrysler 300. FHP said the vehicle was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier, when the 24-year-old “failed to observe the end of the bridge.” As a result, the vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier. FHP said the […]
Comments / 0