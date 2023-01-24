ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say

A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
Florida man wins $1M after he’s cut waiting in Publix lottery line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy […]
