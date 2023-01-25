Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Steelers RB Rashard Mendenhall Makes Strange Statement Blaming Ben Roethlisberger for Downfall
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall didn’t hold back his feelings for ex-teammate Ben Roethlisberger Sunday. Mendenhall started the discussion on Twitter after posting a photo of himself at Steelers practice from back in the day. He captioned the photo “Earned my stripes.” When a fan asked what stripes he was referring to, Mendenhall posted a photo of his Super Bowl XLIII ring.
List of 2023 Arizona Cardinals Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Arizona Cardinals free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Ravens officially announce 2023 opponents
The Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 offseason is just beginning as the NFL Playoffs head into Championship Weekend. A new Super Bowl champion will be crowned in February, but it’s business is usual for the Ravens as they keep trying to make moves that will bring another title to the city.
Steelers 2023 Free Agents: All 24 Pittsburgh Steelers About To Hit Free Agency + Who To Re-Sign
NFL free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers is quickly approaching, which means it’s that time of year to evaluate which Steelers players are slated to hit free agency this spring, and which players are worthy of bringing back and re-signing for the 2023 NFL season. GM Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike Tomlin have some tough decisions to make over the next couple of weeks and months to build a team that can challenge the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North division title next season. With numerous stud players such as Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Najee Harris all on their rookie contracts, the time is now for Pittsburgh to put together a complete roster capable of taking on the best the NFL has to offer.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Coaching Changes Could Still Come for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still open to coaching additions.
Report: Bill O’Brien Returning to Patriots As OC
A familiar face is rejoining Bill Belichick’s staff.
NFL World Convinced Of Aaron Rodgers Trade Destination
A blockbuster trade involving Aaron Rodgers hasn't been made yet, but football fans feel fairly confident one will materialize fairly soon. This uptick in confidence stems from the Jets hiring former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator this ...
