Minnesota State

The Daily South

Skillet Beer-Cheese Dip With Pretzel Bites

Whether you’re gathering for the big game, hosting a block party, or you’re in the mood for a seriously good appetizer for family game night, this dip is a knockout!. Salty, pull-apart pretzel bites make the perfect dippers for this double-cheesy dip, which gets a tanginess from sharp Cheddar, creaminess from Havarti, and subtle boozy backbone of flavor from a nice hoppy IPA beer. And because the pretzel bites are frozen, this appetizer comes together in a flash.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Greyson F

Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years

A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Greyson F

Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to Open

Celebrities dipping their toes into the world of restaurants is nothing new. However, while many celebrities put their money into stand-alone restaurants, others have found success investing in casual and fast food locations, which makes it easier to spread around the country and to bring their style of food, and their brand, to the masses. That is exactly what’s taking place in metro Phoenix, as one of the greatest NBA legends of all time is set to finally open his first restaurant in the state.
GILBERT, AZ
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
TheStreet

KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
WSLS

Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons

Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ

