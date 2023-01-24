Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is named Pro Football Writers of America’s Executive of the Year. Finally, someone got something right! Normally, we wouldn’t let Philadelphia Eagles snubs bother us. Sadly we’ve gotten accustomed to them, but for whatever reason, we’ve been racking our brains trying to figure out how Hason Reddick isn’t a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and how Brandon Graham isn’t a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO