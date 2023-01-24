Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
atozsports.com
Cowboys fans are breathing a huge sigh of relief after latest news
The Dallas Cowboys received some signifiant news on Thursday. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is set to return to the Cowboys’ staff for another season. Quinn, for the second offseason in a row, was one of the hottest head coaching candidates of the cycle. He was linked to several vacancies around the league and even interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts.
Eagles news: Howie Roseman gets his due, updates on Avonte Maddox
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is named Pro Football Writers of America’s Executive of the Year. Finally, someone got something right! Normally, we wouldn’t let Philadelphia Eagles snubs bother us. Sadly we’ve gotten accustomed to them, but for whatever reason, we’ve been racking our brains trying to figure out how Hason Reddick isn’t a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and how Brandon Graham isn’t a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
Nick Sirianni speaks before Eagles-49ers NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are getting ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday.Before then we're getting to hear from head coach Nick Sirianni once again.You can watch his full press conference in the video above.
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
Local schools show their Philadelphia Eagles spirit ahead of the NFC Championship
Some schools in Philadelphia even got a little help from the Eagles!
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year
The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development
On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled. He went as far as to say there ...
San Francisco Examiner
Philly greases poles in case Eagles slip by 49ers, braces for celebration
Philadelphia is bracing its infrastructure in case the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Among several precautions, Philadelphia police are greasing traffic and light poles to prevent fans from climbing on them during a potential postgame celebration. Come May, five local icons will be...
Struggling Bulls aim for consistent effort vs. Magic
The Chicago Bulls’ season-long search for answers continues Saturday when they visit the Orlando Magic to wrap up a three-game
Philly police preps greasy ‘deterrent’ ahead of Eagles’ potential Super Bowl berth
The Philadelphia Eagles are just one win away from the Super Bowl, which means Philly police are bracing for absolute madness on Sunday evening. Ahead of the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers, law enforcement plans to grease up traffic and light poles to ensure the safety of the wild supporters in the City of Brotherly Love. Via Fox 29:
49ers fans target Philadelphia’s Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game
San Francisco 49ers fans are playing a dangerous game ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Images went viral on Friday of Philadelphia’s famous Rocky Balboa statue dressed up in 49ers gear. San Francisco fans apparently got to the statue, located by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, at some point during the week. 49ers fans out... The post 49ers fans target Philadelphia’s Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0