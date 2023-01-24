ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
atozsports.com

Cowboys fans are breathing a huge sigh of relief after latest news

The Dallas Cowboys received some signifiant news on Thursday. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is set to return to the Cowboys’ staff for another season. Quinn, for the second offseason in a row, was one of the hottest head coaching candidates of the cycle. He was linked to several vacancies around the league and even interviewed with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts.
FanSided

Eagles news: Howie Roseman gets his due, updates on Avonte Maddox

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is named Pro Football Writers of America’s Executive of the Year. Finally, someone got something right! Normally, we wouldn’t let Philadelphia Eagles snubs bother us. Sadly we’ve gotten accustomed to them, but for whatever reason, we’ve been racking our brains trying to figure out how Hason Reddick isn’t a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and how Brandon Graham isn’t a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.  When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.  Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
thecomeback.com

ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters

The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year

The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled. He went as far as to say there ...
San Francisco Examiner

Philly greases poles in case Eagles slip by 49ers, braces for celebration

Philadelphia is bracing its infrastructure in case the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Among several precautions, Philadelphia police are greasing traffic and light poles to prevent fans from climbing on them during a potential postgame celebration. Come May, five local icons will be...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers fans target Philadelphia’s Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game

San Francisco 49ers fans are playing a dangerous game ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Images went viral on Friday of Philadelphia’s famous Rocky Balboa statue dressed up in 49ers gear. San Francisco fans apparently got to the statue, located by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, at some point during the week. 49ers fans out... The post 49ers fans target Philadelphia’s Rocky statue ahead of NFC title game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
