Jacksonville, AL

Prep basketball: Jacksonville boys, girls sail past Cleburne County

By Star staff
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 2 days ago
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville High's boys shot 57 percent from the field and rolled past Cleburne County 72-28 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles were especially dominant in the third quarter when they outscored Cleburne County 18-1.

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
Media Account for Anniston Star

