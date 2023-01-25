ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

Davis returns, Hachimura set for Lakers' debut vs. Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura were both set to come off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Coach Darvin Ham made the announcement during his pregame availability. Davis is on a minutes restriction after missing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rui Hachimura, KJ Martin, Deni Avdija among top undervalued Week 15 targets

The end of January is upon us and players are picking up steam ahead of the All-Star break. New environments, less competition, and adjustments to the NBA game have helped several readily available players build their confidence as of late. Are you looking to shake things up a little past the 2022-23 season's midpoint? We've got you covered with some options who can do just that.

