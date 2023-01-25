Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
10 observations: Canucks beat Hawks to open Rick Tocchet era
The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. 1. The Canucks dominated in shot attempts (80-34), shots on goal (48-14), scoring chances (46-15) and high-danger chances (22-6), per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks' 14 shots was a new season-low, and the 46 scoring chances against and 22 high-danger chances against were tied for their second-highest totals of the season. A very lopsided stat sheet.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
WVNews
Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of rivals jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Capitals snapped a two-game...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Lafferty
During his Chicago Blackhawks tenure, Sam Lafferty has shown that he’s the perfect role player. Despite getting limited opportunities to crack the Pittsburgh Penguins’ roster, Lafferty emerged as a major positive since Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson acquired him in Jan. 2022. Lafferty’s versatility has greatly benefited...
Yardbarker
Canucks showed up for Rick Tocchet’s coaching debut in Vancouver
Rick Tocchet made his much-publicized coaching debut for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, guiding his new team to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he didn’t get the warm welcome he was likely expecting, as some Canucks fans booed and even a jersey was thrown on the ice. Considering the events that transpired ahead of Tocchet's hire, it’s certainly fair, although it should probably be more directed at management than Tocchet.
Kraken look for first-ever win against Canucks
Barely a season and a half into their existence, the Seattle Kraken are about to face their third different Vancouver
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
Clayton News Daily
Coyotes D Juuso Valimaki fined for slash
The NHL fined Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki $4,189.19 on Wednesday for slashing Anaheim's Max Jones one night earlier. The fine was the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The fine comes one day after Valimaki signed a one-year extension worth a reported $1 million. The incident occurred at...
