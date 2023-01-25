ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study finds troubling information about a link between the pregnancy complication preeclampsia and future heart attack, even in younger women. Danish researchers found a fourfold higher risk of heart attack and stroke within just seven years after delivery. Risks continued to...
The List

Common Misconceptions About Miscarriages

A miscarriage is defined by Mayo Clinic as "the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy" that occurs before 20 weeks. Any loss of a pregnancy during or after the 20th week is classified as a stillbirth (via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The majority of miscarriages are reported as taking place early on in the pregnancy — even as early as on or before 12 weeks. Common symptoms of a miscarriage include spotting or bleeding, abdomen or lower back pain, and the passing of vaginal fluid (via Mayo Clinic).
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures

Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
scitechdaily.com

Experts Debunk Scientific Claims That Human Babies Are Colonized by Bacteria Before Birth

Leading experts from several scientific disciplines find flaws in studies that suggest the existence of a “fetal microbiome.”. Scientific claims that babies harbor live bacteria while still in the womb are inaccurate, and may have impeded research progress, according to University College Cork (UCC) researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, which led a perspective published today (January 25, 2023) in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
scitechdaily.com

Affecting Longevity: Early Life Experiences Can Have Long-Lasting Impact on Genes

A new study in fruit flies, led by researchers at University College London (UCL), has found that experiences during early life can have a long-term impact on the activity of genes and potentially affect lifespan. The study, published in Nature Aging, found that gene expression “memory” can persist throughout a...
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease

According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
scitechdaily.com

A New Promising Tech Treatment for Youth Depression

Promising results have been reported in a new study led by Faranak Farzan, a professor at Simon Fraser University, on the use of neurotechnological approaches to treat depression in young people. The study was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. Researchers evaluated the clinical and neurophysiological outcomes of...
physiciansweekly.com

Study on Migraine Diagnosis in Pregnancy, Medication Use, and Spontaneous Abortion

The following is the summary of “Pre-pregnancy migraine diagnosis, medication use, and spontaneous abortion: a prospective cohort study” published in the December 2022 issue of Headache and Pain by Crowe, et al. Migraine affects 17–24% of women of childbearing age, and its incidence may be linked to a...
KUOW

In a post-Roe world, miscarriage treatment becomes more difficult

Many people will experience a miscarriage during their pregnancy journey. Some will need medical assistance to get through their miscarriage without long-term health consequences. This can happen to patients before they’re connected with an OB-GYN, meaning they often end up in emergency rooms, where a lack of training can mean waiting for care — prolonging bleeding and causing other complications.
scitechdaily.com

Rutgers Finds Shocking 500% Increase in Autism in New York-New Jersey Region

Contrary to previous findings, the increase in prevalence disproportionately affected children without co-existing intellectual disabilities. Documented cases of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the New York–New Jersey metro region increased by as much as 500 percent between 2000 and 2016, with the highest increase among children without intellectual disabilities, according to a Rutgers University study.
NEW YORK STATE
BabyCenter Blog

Diarrhea during pregnancy

While it's more common for pregnant women to have constipation than loose stools, diarrhea can still happen during pregnancy - for many of the same reasons it happens when you're not pregnant. In addition, some women report having mild diarrhea in late pregnancy, just before they go into labor. If...
Healthline

What’s the Difference Between Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) and Endometriosis?

Although PID and endometriosis have similar symptoms, they are two different conditions. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is a bacterial infection of the reproductive organs. Endometriosis is specifically caused by the tissue that lines the uterus — called endometrial tissue — forming outside of the uterus. This misplaced tissue can cause inflammation and pain.
ajmc.com

Bleeding Risk More Than Doubled for AMI Hospitalization With ET

High bleeding risk was seen among patients hospitalized with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) who had essential thrombocythemia (ET), particularly those treated with percutaneous coronary intervention. Patients hospitalized with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) who had essential thrombocythemia (ET) were associated with an increased risk of bleeding compared with those without ET,...

