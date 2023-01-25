Read full article on original website
Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study finds troubling information about a link between the pregnancy complication preeclampsia and future heart attack, even in younger women. Danish researchers found a fourfold higher risk of heart attack and stroke within just seven years after delivery. Risks continued to...
COVID-19 during pregnancy raises woman's risk of death sevenfold, study shows
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy raises a woman's risk of death sevenfold and significantly elevates her odds for needing intensive care, a new study finds.
COVID during pregnancy dramatically increases the risk of complications and maternal death, large new study finds
Their babies could potentially experience adverse outcomes too.
Common Misconceptions About Miscarriages
A miscarriage is defined by Mayo Clinic as "the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy" that occurs before 20 weeks. Any loss of a pregnancy during or after the 20th week is classified as a stillbirth (via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The majority of miscarriages are reported as taking place early on in the pregnancy — even as early as on or before 12 weeks. Common symptoms of a miscarriage include spotting or bleeding, abdomen or lower back pain, and the passing of vaginal fluid (via Mayo Clinic).
Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions
Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
scitechdaily.com
Experts Debunk Scientific Claims That Human Babies Are Colonized by Bacteria Before Birth
Leading experts from several scientific disciplines find flaws in studies that suggest the existence of a “fetal microbiome.”. Scientific claims that babies harbor live bacteria while still in the womb are inaccurate, and may have impeded research progress, according to University College Cork (UCC) researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, which led a perspective published today (January 25, 2023) in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
Why Some Women Bleed Years Into Menopause
While menopause typically means the end of bleeding for most women, there are a few reasons why some may experience bleeding after menopause.
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia in mothers linked with four-fold higher risk of heart attack in decade after childbirth
Women with preeclampsia develop a higher likelihood of heart attack and stroke than their peers within just seven years of delivery, with risks remaining elevated more than 20 years later. The study of more than one million pregnant women is published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. "The...
scitechdaily.com
Affecting Longevity: Early Life Experiences Can Have Long-Lasting Impact on Genes
A new study in fruit flies, led by researchers at University College London (UCL), has found that experiences during early life can have a long-term impact on the activity of genes and potentially affect lifespan. The study, published in Nature Aging, found that gene expression “memory” can persist throughout a...
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Commercial Dishwashers Can Damage the Gut and Lead to Chronic Disease
According to researchers from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research working with organoids, residue from rinse agents on dishes after cleaning in professional-grade dishwashers can harm the natural protective layer in the gut and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Commercial dishwashers are a convenient way to...
scitechdaily.com
Long-Term Consequences: Using Digital Devices To Soothe Young Children May Backfire
Smartphones and tablets may help calm down a preschooler short term but could reduce opportunities to practice emotional coping skills. It’s a scene many parents have experienced – just as they’re trying to cook dinner, take a phone call or run an errand, their child has a meltdown.
scitechdaily.com
A New Promising Tech Treatment for Youth Depression
Promising results have been reported in a new study led by Faranak Farzan, a professor at Simon Fraser University, on the use of neurotechnological approaches to treat depression in young people. The study was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. Researchers evaluated the clinical and neurophysiological outcomes of...
physiciansweekly.com
Study on Migraine Diagnosis in Pregnancy, Medication Use, and Spontaneous Abortion
The following is the summary of “Pre-pregnancy migraine diagnosis, medication use, and spontaneous abortion: a prospective cohort study” published in the December 2022 issue of Headache and Pain by Crowe, et al. Migraine affects 17–24% of women of childbearing age, and its incidence may be linked to a...
KUOW
In a post-Roe world, miscarriage treatment becomes more difficult
Many people will experience a miscarriage during their pregnancy journey. Some will need medical assistance to get through their miscarriage without long-term health consequences. This can happen to patients before they’re connected with an OB-GYN, meaning they often end up in emergency rooms, where a lack of training can mean waiting for care — prolonging bleeding and causing other complications.
scitechdaily.com
Rutgers Finds Shocking 500% Increase in Autism in New York-New Jersey Region
Contrary to previous findings, the increase in prevalence disproportionately affected children without co-existing intellectual disabilities. Documented cases of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the New York–New Jersey metro region increased by as much as 500 percent between 2000 and 2016, with the highest increase among children without intellectual disabilities, according to a Rutgers University study.
BabyCenter Blog
Diarrhea during pregnancy
While it's more common for pregnant women to have constipation than loose stools, diarrhea can still happen during pregnancy - for many of the same reasons it happens when you're not pregnant. In addition, some women report having mild diarrhea in late pregnancy, just before they go into labor. If...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) and Endometriosis?
Although PID and endometriosis have similar symptoms, they are two different conditions. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) is a bacterial infection of the reproductive organs. Endometriosis is specifically caused by the tissue that lines the uterus — called endometrial tissue — forming outside of the uterus. This misplaced tissue can cause inflammation and pain.
ajmc.com
Bleeding Risk More Than Doubled for AMI Hospitalization With ET
High bleeding risk was seen among patients hospitalized with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) who had essential thrombocythemia (ET), particularly those treated with percutaneous coronary intervention. Patients hospitalized with acute myocardial infarction (AMI) who had essential thrombocythemia (ET) were associated with an increased risk of bleeding compared with those without ET,...
