A miscarriage is defined by Mayo Clinic as "the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy" that occurs before 20 weeks. Any loss of a pregnancy during or after the 20th week is classified as a stillbirth (via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The majority of miscarriages are reported as taking place early on in the pregnancy — even as early as on or before 12 weeks. Common symptoms of a miscarriage include spotting or bleeding, abdomen or lower back pain, and the passing of vaginal fluid (via Mayo Clinic).

9 HOURS AGO