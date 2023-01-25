Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
State Attorney General Drops Objections to Proposed Resort in Lake County
Plans to build a luxury resort in a fire-prone area of southeastern Lake County are moving forward. The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project. This comes after its developers made concessions related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. Plans call for the so-called “luxury international destination resort” being built on 25 square miles of fire-prone land east of Middletown. It would feature five boutique hotels, about 600 rooms and resort apartments, and 14-hundred residential villas. It would also include a golf course, polo fields, a spa, wellness facilities, an equestrian center, and high-end commercial and retail services.
The Mendocino Voice
County may sue Creekside landlord; move-out begins via temporary bridge
WILLITS, CA, 1/25/23 — Move-out has begun for residents of Creekside Cabins & RV Resort, as a temporary bridge has been installed crossing the sinkhole that opened Dec. 30 and blocked all ingress and egress to the property. Following Public Health’s declaration of a local health emergency due to “very high” levels of E. coli in the property’s water supply, on Tuesday night Mendocino County announced plans to pursue litigation against Creekside owner Teresa Thurman and her company, Houser Holdings, Inc.
mendocinobeacon.com
Local citizen pushes County to repair popular road
MENDOCINO, CA — Heeser Drive, the north exit from Highway 1 into Mendocino Headlands State Park, lies along iconic ocean bluffs just north of Mendocino village. It is a popular route for tourists and locals alike. However, a one-mile section of Heeser Drive is riddled with potholes, some deep into the roadbed. Vehicle drivers have taken to veering off the road onto the dirt shoulder.
Willits News
Bridge over sinkhole near Willits opens to residents of Creekside Cabins
As the process of moving dozens of residents from an RV park declared a “public health menace” by Mendocino County officials began Wednesday, a woman helping provide basic necessities to approximately 50 people living behind an impassable road for nearly a month said it was neither practical nor humane to expect most of them to leave their homes within two days.
mendofever.com
Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approves Closure of Creekside Cabins—Conflicting Claims About Water Safety
The Board of Supervisors ratified a state of emergency and order to close Creekside Cabins just north of Willits yesterday, amid conflicting claims about the safety of the water. On December 30, a sinkhole opened up outside the property, stranding about fifty residents and making vehicular access to their homes...
kymkemp.com
Countdown to a Crime: The Residents of Creekside Cabins Have ‘Til 5 P.M. Today to Get Out or Face Misdemeanors
Residents at Creekside Cabins, an RV park just north of Willits, have been ordered to be off the premises today, due to a public health emergency. An order ratified this week by the Board of Supervisors says anyone on the premises after 5:00 pm Thursday will face misdemeanor charges. But...
Willits News
Unsafe living conditions found at RV park near Willits blocked by sinkhole, Mendocino County officials report
After finally gaining access to an RV park that has been blocked by a sinkhole for weeks, Mendocino County officials have declared the facility a “public health menace” and ordered it closed. According to a press release, “representatives of Mendocino County Code Enforcement and Environmental Health conducted an...
kymkemp.com
[Update] RCSD Delivered Shut-Off Notices to Several Customers as Past Due Debt Threatens the District’s Financial Security
Twenty-three customers of the Redway Community Service District (RCSD) received shut-off notices yesterday. An additional sixty customers are expected to receive the shut-off notices next month if they do not pay their water bill. RCSD Officer Manager, Glenn Gradin, said that customers have been notified with letters included in bills,...
The Mendocino Voice
Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”
WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
mendofever.com
A Glimpse of Mendocino County’s Iconic, Pure White Fallow Deer—MendoMoments
On Sunday, January 22, 2022, Jacob Haydon Kziki got the chance to see one of Mendocino County’s marvels: a bevy of pure white fallow deer grazing along Highway 101 on the Willits Grade. Fallow deer are native to Europe. Historians trace Mendocino County’s herd to a man named Charles...
kymkemp.com
Expensive Ticket Contest Winner: Ukiah CHP Clocks Driver at 105 MPH on the Willits Bypass
The Ukiah CHP posted a photo of what they deemed as the “winner of the expensive ticket contest” in a cheeky post on the agency’s Facebook page. The post features a photo of what appears to be a red Mazda sedan pulled to the side of the road, the alleged “winner” of the contest, clocked at 105 mph on the Willits Bypass, which is a 55-mph zone.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Deputies De-Escalate Armed Man Using Drone Technology
The following is a post on the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. On 01-20-2023 at around 4:22 PM, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the report of a man armed with a rifle in the area of the 2800 block of North State Street in Ukiah. Sheriff’s Deputies...
kymkemp.com
Willits Cannabusiness Targeted by Armed Robbers Under Investigation
On January 22nd, 2023 at about 12:30pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were detailed to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office’s Willits substation on a report of a robbery of marijuana at a nearby address on Creekside Drive. WPD Officers interviewed three victims who told the investigating Officers they...
Willits News
Fort Bragg police officers prevent jump from Noyo Bridge Sunday
The Fort Bragg Police Department reports that officers stopped a suicide attempt Sunday evening by “preventing a distraught person from (jumping) off the Noyo Bridge.”. In a post on Facebook, the FBPD offered no more details regarding the incident, but added: “We are here for you. If you are depressed and having suicidal thoughts, or know someone that is, call us, or call 9-1-1; or call/text 9-8-8 (National Suicide Hotline); or call RCS Crisis 1-855-838-0404. Just call. Also, school counselors in the Fort Bragg Unified School District are ready to assist any student. It’s OK to not be OK, but please let someone know.”
mendofever.com
Was Your Private Property Damaged During the Recent Storms? Complete County of Mendocino’s Damage Survey
The County of Mendocino has begun the transition from response to recovery for the 2022-2023 Winter Storms event. The County is seeking assistance from the public to self-report damage resulting from the severe weather storms that occurred from December 2022 to January 2023. This information will be used to assist...
ediblemontereybay.com
Gold Medal Winners at the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Competition
January 24, 2023 – We hereby declare Monterey and Santa Cruz “Double Gold” in the Golden State, when it comes to well-made wines rising to the top at America’s largest Wine Competition, the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Competition, held this past week in Cloverdale. A whopping 5,500 wines from nearly 1,000 wineries were entered into this year’s contest. The top award winners were:
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
kymkemp.com
Armed Men Make off With Fifty Pounds of Marijuana From Willits Cannabusiness
Mendocino County law enforcement is on the hunt this afternoon for five men suspected of committing an armed robbery of a Willits cannabis business making off with fifty pounds of bud. Willits Police Sergeant Jordan Walstrom told us the armed robbery was reported at 12:53 this afternoon and occurred on...
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Comments / 1