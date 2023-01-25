ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

ksro.com

State Attorney General Drops Objections to Proposed Resort in Lake County

Plans to build a luxury resort in a fire-prone area of southeastern Lake County are moving forward. The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project. This comes after its developers made concessions related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. Plans call for the so-called “luxury international destination resort” being built on 25 square miles of fire-prone land east of Middletown. It would feature five boutique hotels, about 600 rooms and resort apartments, and 14-hundred residential villas. It would also include a golf course, polo fields, a spa, wellness facilities, an equestrian center, and high-end commercial and retail services.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

County may sue Creekside landlord; move-out begins via temporary bridge

WILLITS, CA, 1/25/23 — Move-out has begun for residents of Creekside Cabins & RV Resort, as a temporary bridge has been installed crossing the sinkhole that opened Dec. 30 and blocked all ingress and egress to the property. Following Public Health’s declaration of a local health emergency due to “very high” levels of E. coli in the property’s water supply, on Tuesday night Mendocino County announced plans to pursue litigation against Creekside owner Teresa Thurman and her company, Houser Holdings, Inc.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Local citizen pushes County to repair popular road

MENDOCINO, CA — Heeser Drive, the north exit from Highway 1 into Mendocino Headlands State Park, lies along iconic ocean bluffs just north of Mendocino village. It is a popular route for tourists and locals alike. However, a one-mile section of Heeser Drive is riddled with potholes, some deep into the roadbed. Vehicle drivers have taken to veering off the road onto the dirt shoulder.
Willits News

Bridge over sinkhole near Willits opens to residents of Creekside Cabins

As the process of moving dozens of residents from an RV park declared a “public health menace” by Mendocino County officials began Wednesday, a woman helping provide basic necessities to approximately 50 people living behind an impassable road for nearly a month said it was neither practical nor humane to expect most of them to leave their homes within two days.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update] RCSD Delivered Shut-Off Notices to Several Customers as Past Due Debt Threatens the District’s Financial Security

Twenty-three customers of the Redway Community Service District (RCSD) received shut-off notices yesterday. An additional sixty customers are expected to receive the shut-off notices next month if they do not pay their water bill. RCSD Officer Manager, Glenn Gradin, said that customers have been notified with letters included in bills,...
REDWAY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”

WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Cannabusiness Targeted by Armed Robbers Under Investigation

On January 22nd, 2023 at about 12:30pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were detailed to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office’s Willits substation on a report of a robbery of marijuana at a nearby address on Creekside Drive. WPD Officers interviewed three victims who told the investigating Officers they...
WILLITS, CA
Willits News

Fort Bragg police officers prevent jump from Noyo Bridge Sunday

The Fort Bragg Police Department reports that officers stopped a suicide attempt Sunday evening by “preventing a distraught person from (jumping) off the Noyo Bridge.”. In a post on Facebook, the FBPD offered no more details regarding the incident, but added: “We are here for you. If you are depressed and having suicidal thoughts, or know someone that is, call us, or call 9-1-1; or call/text 9-8-8 (National Suicide Hotline); or call RCS Crisis 1-855-838-0404. Just call. Also, school counselors in the Fort Bragg Unified School District are ready to assist any student. It’s OK to not be OK, but please let someone know.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Gold Medal Winners at the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Competition

January 24, 2023 – We hereby declare Monterey and Santa Cruz “Double Gold” in the Golden State, when it comes to well-made wines rising to the top at America’s largest Wine Competition, the 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Competition, held this past week in Cloverdale. A whopping 5,500 wines from nearly 1,000 wineries were entered into this year’s contest. The top award winners were:
MONTEREY, CA
mendofever.com

76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
ALDERPOINT, CA

