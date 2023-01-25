ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Domestic incident leads to arrest

A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then resisted officers attempting to take her into custody. Ruston Police officers responded to any recorded domestic fight in progress at a East Line Avenue residence about 11 p.m. Saturday night. A man told officers his girlfriend, Latonya Y. Underwood, 39, and her son had attacked him. While officers attempted to talk with the man, Underwood exited the residence and verbally threatened him. An officer instructed Underwood to move away but she refused. When the officer attempted to guide Underwood away from the man, she pulled away. She was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car.
RUSTON, LA
Woman arrested for drugs, warrants

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on numerous warrants and drug possession after she was stopped for speeding Friday morning. Alyssa F. Carter, 25, of Keithville, was stopped on Interstate 20 about 7:30 a.m. for speeding 87 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. A records check showed Carter was wanted by Ruston Police on warrants for simple criminal damage to property and two counts of simple battery. Third Judicial District Court also held a warrant for Carter for failure to appear on a possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charge.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Gunfire on campus leads to two arrests

Two Grambling State University students were arrested Thursday after police investigated a report of gunfire on campus following a fight involving several parties. GSU police officers responded to the Adams Hall parking lot late Thursday regarding gunshots. Two spent .40 shell casings were found in the parking lot and a witness identified Maleak Palmer, 21, of Baker, La., as the shooter.
GRAMBLING, LA
UNION PARISH ARRESTS

John Charles Snell III, 5/18/1982; 9650 S Hwy 143, Farmerville, La; Violation of Protective Order - Felony 2 cts Heath Michael Caples, 3/3/1982; 2306 Hwy 151, Downsville, La; Simple Burglary (Theft from Motor Vehicle), Theft - Misd. January 16. Kyle David Dailey, 9/28/2001; 508 Davis Avenue, Sterlington, La; Illegal Poss....
FARMERVILLE, LA
Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.    At approximately 11:33 […]
BASTROP, LA
Monroe Police Department looking into purchasing second armored vehicle

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Captain Tommy Jones of the West Monroe police department says being prepared for an active shooting situation starts with being proactive. “Preventing an active shooter is strictly officer presence in every situation that we can think of,” Jones says. It’s a sentiment shared by law...
Property damage leads to arrest in Dubach

Police arrested a Ruston woman Friday after she reportedly damaged a door after being told to leave a Dubach apartment. Dubach Police responded to a call of a fight in progress at Dubach Apartments Friday evening. The lease holder from the apartment said Ericka R. Gatson, 22, had punched a hole in two of the doors in the complex. Gatson was reportedly told she needed to move out when she kicked the front door until it burst open.
DUBACH, LA
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Drugs found in illegally parked car

City of Grambling Police arrested a Shreveport man Sunday after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle. Terell D. Myles, 24, was found parked in a handicapped zone at the Dollar General store in Grambling by a patrol officer. When the officer asked for Myles’s identification, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car.
GRAMBLING, LA
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA
Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Farmerville Police investigating shooting; no suspect identified

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, shortly after 11 PM, Farmerville Police received several calls of multiple shots being fired in the areas of East Green Street, Ward Street, Underwood Street, and East Franklin Street. According to police, it is unknown if the suspects […]
FARMERVILLE, LA

