Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split

The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
Halo and VALORANT? Scump explores new stream options following pro CoD retirement

Shortly after switching over to content creation full-time following his retirement from professional Call of Duty, Seth “Scump” Abner is slowly beginning to explore games outside of his wheelhouse, despite some understandable trepidations. On Jan. 25, the CoD legend announced he’d be doing a partnered stream to reveal...
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season

In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
All MTG basic lands and variations in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Wizards of the Coast has tapped several Magic: The Gathering artists in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, showcasing variations of the mana on the former plane of Mirrodin. Scheduled to become available through tabletop at prerelease events that begin on Friday, Feb. 3, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set contains multiple variations of basic and Dual-color lands. Each of the set’s new variations showcases an aspect of Phyrexian life, from Oil Slick raised foils to Panorama full-art basic lands that feature the plane’s suns bending to the will of Phyrexian Praetor monuments.
Apex Legends’ new DDoS protection feature is good news, but it isn’t foolproof

Apex Legends and Respawn continued to strengthen their lines of communication between developers and player base to start off 2023 yesterday, announcing some big news for players in the higher ranks of the game. So far, though, it doesn’t seem like everything is working out exactly as the devs intended.
Deciduous mechanics seek to change Magic: The Gathering forever

Wizards of the Coast is putting a new spin on Magic: The Gathering’s evergreen keywords and mechanics, expanding design possibilities through Deciduous keywords and mechanics instead. Older MTG mechanics that aren’t featured in a Standard-release set have randomly appeared in the last few set launches. Cycling, for example, appeared...
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue

T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
Perkz explains why Vitality took a different approach with its LEC roster this year

Team Vitality revamped its roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season, and star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković shed some additional details on the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made “way more carefully” in an interview with Em Dash Esports on Jan. 24. The 24-year-old explained that contrary to last year, this time around Vitality had much more time to thoughtfully pick players for its LEC team.
How to build Caitlyn support like T1 star Keria—and why you should probably not play it in solo queue

Another day, another League of Legends pro trying to ruin the solo queue experience for players around the world. In his second-week match against Kwangdong Freecs, T1’s superstar support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok broke out an unorthodox Caitlyn pick that has many fans scrambling to ban her in their ranked games—not to prevent them from facing it, but to keep their teammates from picking it.
Is League of Legends on Xbox?

League of Legends is one of the most popular online games, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. Riot Games is making sure to update the game every two weeks, regularly tweaking the meta. As a result, the game almost always feels fresh and can offer players something new. The developers also add something entirely different during the game’s preseasons, changing elements of gameplay, such as the jungle, items, and more.
Roadhog’s Jan. 24 changes are actually a huge buff on these Overwatch 2 maps

Overwatch 2’s newest patch has thrown a spanner in the works in regards to the title’s current metagame, with characters you’d expect to see in almost every lobby like Kiriko and Sojourn nerfed quite heavily—but not every change is bad news. Roadhog has been notorious for...
All League of Legends changes that have been delayed with Patch 13.2

On Jan. 20, Riot Games shared with the rest of the world that its systems in development were compromised due to a social engineering attack. Thankfully, player data and player information have not been breached and no information in that regard was gained. As a direct result of the attack, the content updates are expected to hit the live servers slightly behind schedule.
MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One

Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
Mono-Blue Artifact lord supports new archetype for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Standard

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is the next in a line of Artifact-centric sets in Magic: The Gathering’s history. Marking the return of the Phyrexian threat, ONE brings support for Artifact strategies through multiple formats, including a new three-mana Artifact lord. Unctus, Grand Metatect is a 2/4 Phyrexian Vedalkin that supports Blue Artifact lists from multiple angles.
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star

After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
A mysterious weapon pick-up animation for Bangalore is actually another clue for the next legend in Apex

Apex Legends Eclipse is entering its final two weeks, set to end on Feb. 13, 2023. With the onset of a new season, players and leakers get excited for the new content to come, including map changes, weapon balancing, and the introduction of a new legend. Playable character leaks have been common since season 13, with past details including early development kits of Newcastle, Vantage, Catalyst, and other legends that have not made it to the Apex Games.

