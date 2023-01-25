ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Contractors Wanted for Upcoming Retrofitting Efforts in Humboldt County

Earthquake Brace + Bolt is a grant program that provides $3,000 state-funded grants to eligible homeowners in areas with a high risk of earthquake activity for earthquake retrofitting. Additionally, homeowners with an annual income of $72K or less may qualify for a supplemental $7,000 in grant funding. Personnel from CRMP...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Major Roadwork Scheduled for January 27 through February 2

U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should anticipate up to 25-minute delays. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 101 (35.8/36.5) – Tree work near Dr. Fine Bridge will continue. One-way traffic...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Larry David Bartley: ‘A very generous man’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Larry David Bartley. 5/27/50 –01/23/23. Our Dad, Dave, passed away on January...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Eureka City Schools Honors Outstanding Students

On January 19, 2023, Eureka City Schools honored eight outstanding students selected as nominees for the Every Student Succeeding Award. The elementary, middle, and high school sites within Eureka City Schools nominated one exceptional student. The Every Student Succeeding Program honors students who succeed despite difficult circumstances and the educators who support them along the way.
EUREKA, CA
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Under Siege: Flagship Academy of the Redwoods Is the Prize in a Territory Dispute Between Humboldt County School Districts

Tuesday evening, Fortuna Union High School District circulated an email and a text to students, their families and staff raising alarm bells about a threat to its prized early college high school, Academy of the Redwoods* which is located on the College of the Redwoods campus. Expressing outrage over the development, the mailing called the move–a letter sent by attorneys’ for Eureka City Schools–a “siege” and told recipients, “The notice demands that FUHSD turn over the operations of the Academy of the Redwoods (AR) to ECS.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Pablo is Looking for a Good Home

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Pablo. I am a neutered male, white and brown Australian Cattle...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Priority Designation Will Allow Funding for Wildfire Mitigation Efforts in Northern California Counties

Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. Over 900,000 acres of the Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers National Forests are now designated as priority landscapes. This designation means that funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Law (IRL) is available to support wildfire risk reduction treatments around high-risk communities in Trinity, Humboldt, Shasta, and Siskiyou Counties.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Dog Reportedly Dies in Fortuna Trailer Fire

About 8:45 p.m., a fire broke out in an older single-wide trailer in the 3200 block of Trinity Street near the intersection with Weber Street. According to social media reports, a beloved pet, a dog, died in the fire, but the resident was not injured. Emergency personnel shut down Trinity...
FORTUNA, CA
HCSO Says Man in Willow Creek Area Had Meth and a Loaded Gun

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
One Vehicle Crashed off Freshwater Road East of Eureka

A crash occurred off the 1900 block of Freshwater Road just east of Pacific Lumber Camp southeast of Eureka about 8:14 p.m. The vehicle went over the edge. One person was able to crawl out of the sunroof and two others needed assistance to get out. However, no one was injured, according to reports from the scene.
EUREKA, CA
Two Additional Fatal Accidents Reported During the Month After Christmas

Eureka Police Department spokesperson, Brittany Powell, reported that just two days after Christmas, a 30-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Herrick Avenue. The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on December 27, when, according to Powell, the pedestrian entered the roadway prior to being struck.
EUREKA, CA
Warrant Suspect Refusing to Exit Vehicle Taken Into Custody

Law enforcement surrounded a wanted man in his Toyota Tundra in Eureka between 4th and 5th this afternoon about 3:15 p.m. According to Eureka Police spokesperson, Brittany Powell, the suspect refused to exit his vehicle. Traffic, she said, was “being blocked due to the large law enforcement presence.”. By...
EUREKA, CA

