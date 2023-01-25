Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Let’s put Colorado first on its 150th birthday | OPINION
Earlier this month, Gov. Jared Polis delivered his fifth State of the State address to the Colorado General Assembly. This speech, given at the start of each year, is always an important occasion to hear from the governor on what the state has achieved and what issues the administration will prioritize in the year ahead. This year’s address, however, carried more weight since it was designed to chart a course for Colorado going into the state’s 150th anniversary in 2026. Polis laid out a bold agenda that reflects the key issues on the minds of Coloradans.
Can You Open Carry in Colorado?
Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
Colorado dubbed a 'top state for retirement'
"We're coming for you, Virginia," wrote Governor Jared Polis on a Twitter post that showed off the 'top ten states' to retire in the country. While Virginia was found at the top of the list, Colorado wasn't far behind. A recent data analysis from WalletHub sought to rank the best...
coloradopolitics.com
Rent control denies economic reality | Colorado Springs Gazette
Average rents in Colorado’s largest metro area dropped substantially in the fourth quarter of last year, The Gazette reported Wednesday. It’s welcome news, of course, given the affordable-housing challenges that have frustrated much of the state in recent years. Ironically, the positive development made headlines the same week...
coloradopolitics.com
Proposals advance for wildfire-detecting cameras, forestry workforce expansion
A state Senate committee unanimously advanced two bills Thursday aiming to improve Colorado’s wildfire prevention efforts through workforce development and new technology. These are the first wildfire bills to pass out of committee this session, after the state legislature approved nearly a dozen laws last year trying to mitigate the threat of wildfires in Colorado. Just over one year ago, the Marshall fire became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying more than 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County. Before that, the three largest wildfires in state history all occurred in 2020.
coloradopolitics.com
Party time | BIDLACK
More than five years ago, when I was first asked to write for Colorado Politics, my kindly editor stated, as I remember it, that he wanted me for my wit, good looks, political background and that I was a former poli sci professor at the Air Force Academy (Editor: I remember it quite differently, but go on…).
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Rancher Has Spent Thousands, Continues to Lose Cattle as Wolves are Reintroduced to Colorado
Colorado rancher Don Gittleson is looking for answers after his cattle became prey for recently reintroduced wolves, costing him thousands of dollars along the way. According to reports, wolves have returned to the state via migration patterns from Wyoming. In 2021, experts confirmed a wolf pack, which included six pups, was in Northwestern Colorado.
Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Colorado
The Centennial State ranks seventh in the nation for the amount of money it takes to be in the top 1%.
coloradopols.com
Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies
Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
coloradopolitics.com
'No Labels' becomes Colorado's newest political party
Coloradans now have a sixth minor political party to choose from when casting ballots and registering to vote: the "No Labels" party. The No Labels Colorado Party has been officially recognized as a minor political party in Colorado as of Wednesday, after submitting a sufficient number of signatures to qualify, the Secretary of State’s Office announced.
pupvine.com
13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust
You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
burlington-record.com
The Cheyenne County Cartel
Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that three of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, (pop. 758).
KDVR.com
Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature
It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Lawmakers kill bill to lower emissions mandates for victims of catalytic converter theft
A bill seeking to lower emissions requirements for replacement catalytic converters when the original converter is stolen was shut down by a state committee Thursday. House Bill 1038 would have allowed victims of catalytic converter theft to use a replacement catalytic converter that complies with federal emissions standards, but not Colorado’s stricter state standards. This would only apply when the theft has been reported to law enforcement and the victim has made a “reasonable effort” to get a state-compliant replacement catalytic converter.
Climate change is expected to have a significant impact on the state of Colorado in the coming decades.
Climate change is expected to have a significant impact on the state of Colorado in the coming decades. As global temperatures continue to rise, Colorado is likely to see an increase in severe wildfires, major flooding, and other weather-related disasters.
Colorado wolf importation hasn’t started yet, but one rancher feels he's already at the epicenter
The last known wolf in Colorado was killed in 1943, but now wolves have returned to Colorado through migration from Wyoming. In 2019 two lone wolves with radio collars were detected in the state. By 2021 a pack that included six wolf pups was confirmed in Northwestern Colorado. Colorado rancher...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
Two decades after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and two months after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado lawmakers are drafting a sweeping ban on semiautomatic firearms.
Comments / 2