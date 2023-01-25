ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Superb Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

Reliably paying a dividend requires that a company have significant financial stability. Demand for Viatris' branded generic drugs shows no sign of slowing. NextEra Energy is queueing up big investments to grow for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
104.1 WIKY

Signify ups 2023 view on profitability margin, skips sales outlook

(Reuters) – Signify, the world’s largest lighting maker, said on Friday it expects operating profitability to be in the range of 10.5%-11.5% in 2023, but did not give any outlook on sales, citing volatility in the current macroeconomic environment. Signify had earlier this month cut its full-year forecast...
104.1 WIKY

Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump

(Reuters) -Intel Corp said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division. The company’s shares fell 7% in trading after the bell. Two of Intel’s most important markets...
Benzinga

Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
104.1 WIKY

Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
104.1 WIKY

POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding

SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
104.1 WIKY

SAP to cut 3,000 jobs in efficiency move, explores Qualtrics stake sale

BERLIN (Reuters) – SAP on Thursday said it plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global staff, and to explore a sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics to focus on strategic growth areas and operate more efficiently. With the planned job cuts, SAP joins other big...
104.1 WIKY

Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe’s banks

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Rising borrowing costs are giving a long-awaited lift to Europe’s beleaguered banks, but they come with a sting in the tail. Last year central banks ended a decade of rock-bottom interest rates as the U.S. Federal Reserve and then the European Central Bank moved towards tightening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy