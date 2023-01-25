An icon of stage and screen, Al Pacino was an instant movie star thanks to his casting as Michael Corleone in the 1972 mafia masterpiece, "The Godfather." He'd reprise the role in a pair of sequels, which would comprise one of the greatest film trilogies in cinema history, but it's far from his only memorable role. His part as the eponymous drug lord in "Scarface" led to even more legendary movie moments, while he'd join the other side of the law for films like "Serpico" and "Heat." And into the 20th century, Pacino hasn't slowed down, teaming with Christopher Nolan in "Insomnia" in 2002 and Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman," and starring in the Amazon original series, "Hunters."

5 DAYS AGO