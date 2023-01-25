Read full article on original website
Actors Who Refused Roles In Al Pacino Movies
An icon of stage and screen, Al Pacino was an instant movie star thanks to his casting as Michael Corleone in the 1972 mafia masterpiece, "The Godfather." He'd reprise the role in a pair of sequels, which would comprise one of the greatest film trilogies in cinema history, but it's far from his only memorable role. His part as the eponymous drug lord in "Scarface" led to even more legendary movie moments, while he'd join the other side of the law for films like "Serpico" and "Heat." And into the 20th century, Pacino hasn't slowed down, teaming with Christopher Nolan in "Insomnia" in 2002 and Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman," and starring in the Amazon original series, "Hunters."
‘Theater Camp’ Review: Ben Platt in a High-Spirited Mockumentary for Musical Theater Geeks
One thing Theater Camp could never be accused of is not knowing its audience. Hatched by co-directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and their fellow screenwriters Noah Galvin and Ben Platt out of a string of sketches, an unreleased web series and an improvised short, this larkish comedy is laser-targeted for a highly specific niche. Musical theater geeks, aspiring performers and eccentric drama educators will find countless sweet-spot insider jokes in a film that conveys the love of its creative team for the milieu at every turn. For the uninitiated, its charms are more likely to register in fits and...
2023 Broadway spring season preview of plays includes stage versions of Oscar-winning films
We’re now about halfway through the 2022-23 Broadway season, and there are currently nine productions of plays (eight new, one revival) set to open this spring. Could we be seeing any of them contend at this year’s Tony Awards? Below is a plot overview of each play as well as the awards history of its author, cast, and creative teams, plus the opening and (where applicable) closing dates. “Pictures From Home” (opens February 9; closes April 30) This stage adaptation of Larry Sultan’s 1992 photo memoir is a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother and father, and the son who photographed...
Stage Adaptation of ‘Room,’ Starring Adrienne Warren, Set for Broadway This Spring
A stage adaptation of Room will come to Broadway this spring, starring Adrienne Warren. The play was adapted for the stage by Emma Donoghue, who wrote the original novel, published in 2010, and the Oscar-nominated screenplay for the 2015 film. The stage production features songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett, who also directs.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Pinocchio' and More'Ms. Marvel': What That Post-Credits Visitor Means'The Marvels' Pushes Release to Summer 2023 as 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Moves Up Warren, who recently starred in the film The Woman King and who...
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
Jack Nicholson’s friends fear ‘reclusive’ actor will die alone: report
Jack Nicholson’s friends have shared concerns about the actor’s solitary lifestyle, saying they’re worried about the end game. The three-time Academy Award winner hasn’t been seen out in public in over a year as his pals claim he’s “living like a recluse.” Multiple sources told RadarOnline that the 85-year-old actor “doesn’t leave his house anymore” and that his “mind is gone,” listing concerns of possible dementia. The father-of-five was last seen at the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray in October 2021. Nicholson spends most — if not all — of his time in his plush Beverly Mansion, according...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation
“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Gina Lollobrigida: Italian actor who starred opposite Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra dies, aged 95
Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida has died aged 95.The film star, who was a high profile figure in cinema throughout the 1950s and 1960s, died on Monday (16 January) in Rome. Her death was confirmed by Italian news agency ANSA.Lollobrigida, whose biggest films included The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beautiful But Dangerous, appeared on screen opposite stars such as Frank Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart and Rock Hudson.She was often described as “the most beautiful woman in the world” and, before her death, was considered to be one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of cinema.Born in Subiaco...
Steven Spielberg’s Wife: Meet Actress Kate Capshaw & His Previous Spouse, Amy Irving
Steven Spielberg has been married twice: to Amy Irving (1985-1989); and to Kate Capshaw (since 1991). Amy Irving is an actress and singer best known for her roles in Yentl, Carrie, and Traffic. Kate Capshaw is a former actress best known for her role in Indiana Jones and the Temple...
Inside Actress Gina Lollobrigida’s Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death at Age 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida’s career was nothing short of legendary. The Solomon and Sheba star died at 95 in January 2023, her family confirmed to Italian publication Ansa, leaving behind a massive net worth from her work in films and more. Scroll below for details on her legacy and fortune.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
'That '90s Show' Is Reversing a Huge Plot Point From 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show reunites Jackie Burkhart with her original boyfriend, Michael Kelso, even though the two were not together at the end of That '70s Show. The two characters, played by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, will still be together when they stop by for a cameo appearance in the Netflix series. Kunis, who is married to Kutcher in real life, was not a big fan of this revelation.
Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography
After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor.
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine: A Divided Sister Act
According to Biography.com, Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine were born 15 months apart and both found success as actresses in Hollywood's Golden Age. But instead of bringing them together, these similarities exacerbated a rivalry that sprang up in childhood and lasted a lifetime. Yet even though they were rivals who became estranged, Olivia and Joan managed to respect and even admire each other — in a feud, you always care what the other is up to, of course."
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Cole Hauser Is Like Beyond the Show
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser plays one of the show’s most popular characters. Who can’t get enough of tough guy Rip Wheeler, right-hand man to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and longtime love (and now husband) of Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton?. In the wildly popular neo-western drama series...
