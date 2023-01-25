ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

yaleclimateconnections.org

If a megaflood strikes California, these dams might be at risk

Should a megaflood similar to the Great Flood of 1861-62 hit California, there is good news and bad news regarding the safety of California’s approximately 1,500 dams. The good news: California has one of the nation’s top dam safety programs, and a 2011 government study of a theoretical megaflood found that the state’s dams would hold — though it said “minor spillway damage and downstream erosion is plausible.”
CalMatters

Is California skipping investigations in deadly police shootings?

On Sunday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man suspected of stabbing an elderly woman near a gas station in Altadena. Both the Sheriff’s homicide unit and its Internal Affairs Bureau reportedly launched investigations. On Wednesday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the state Department of Justice launched its own probe, […]
Fox40

Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near state highways

Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's highway system. Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near …. Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's...
kymkemp.com

Latest Stats on COVID from the State of California

Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. [Yesterday], the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 in California. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and...
kymkemp.com

Priority Designation Will Allow Funding for Wildfire Mitigation Efforts in Northern California Counties

Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. Over 900,000 acres of the Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers National Forests are now designated as priority landscapes. This designation means that funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Law (IRL) is available to support wildfire risk reduction treatments around high-risk communities in Trinity, Humboldt, Shasta, and Siskiyou Counties.
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co

What’s next for California’s gun laws?

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After a deadly wave of mass shootings in the United States last year — including one in Buffalo and another at a school in Uvalde, Texas — that collectively killed 31, California’s Democratic-controlled Legislature responded by quickly passing more than a dozen laws meant to prevent gun violence in the Golden State.
CBS San Francisco

New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Two state senators announced a new bill Thursday that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If passed, California becomes the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.The bill, SB 8, comes from State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who decided to propose the legislation as the state reels from three mass shootings within days of each other, and five total for the month of January. In total, 27 people have been killed and another 20 injured, making January the deadliest month...
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
Robb Report

California’s Torrential Rains Are Wreaking Havoc on the State’s Oyster Farms

The recent storms throughout California have been welcomed by some, cursed by others. One group in the latter category? Oyster farmers. Thanks to the deluge of water hitting both Californian land and sea, the state’s oyster supply is taking a hit, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. The water runoff from the storms has forced harvesters to halt their operations, to allow time for bacterial testing. That means California oysters are disappearing from stores and restaurants across the state and beyond. “You can say that we’re the only farmers who don’t like rain,” Neal Maloney, the owner of Morro Bay Oyster Co.,...
Washington Examiner

California's COVID authoritarianism is only just beginning

COVID authoritarianism extends far beyond the lockdowns that ruined the lives of millions. And Democrats are proving it in California. California passed a law that punished doctors for spreading “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. “Misinformation” is defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” The “contemporary scientific consensus” is, of course, to be determined by Democrats at a later date. The state’s deputy attorney general told a judge that it cannot be defined at this time.
