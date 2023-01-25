Read full article on original website
yaleclimateconnections.org
If a megaflood strikes California, these dams might be at risk
Should a megaflood similar to the Great Flood of 1861-62 hit California, there is good news and bad news regarding the safety of California’s approximately 1,500 dams. The good news: California has one of the nation’s top dam safety programs, and a 2011 government study of a theoretical megaflood found that the state’s dams would hold — though it said “minor spillway damage and downstream erosion is plausible.”
Is California skipping investigations in deadly police shootings?
On Sunday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man suspected of stabbing an elderly woman near a gas station in Altadena. Both the Sheriff’s homicide unit and its Internal Affairs Bureau reportedly launched investigations. On Wednesday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the state Department of Justice launched its own probe, […]
Fox40
Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near state highways
Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's highway system. Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near …. Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's...
kymkemp.com
Latest Stats on COVID from the State of California
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. [Yesterday], the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 in California. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data. Rates of cases, hospitalizations and...
Paradise Post
Bay Area lawmaker’s bill would ban body armor sales for most Californians
In response to an increase in mass shooters wearing bullet-proof gear, Marin’s state assemblyman has introduced a bill this month that would prohibit most California residents from buying body armor. Assembly Bill 92, introduced by Damon Connolly, would make it a misdemeanor offense punishable by an up to $10,000...
GV Wire
List of California’s Massively Botched Projects Just Got Longer
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is – or should be – a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
sfstandard.com
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
It’s easy to think of eugenics as something that happened far away from us, with ideals alien to our character. Yet Adolf Hitler himself studied—and was inspired by—American laws that prevented the birth of people “injurious to the racial stock.”. Eugenics—the desire to increase qualities deemed...
kymkemp.com
Priority Designation Will Allow Funding for Wildfire Mitigation Efforts in Northern California Counties
Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. Over 900,000 acres of the Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers National Forests are now designated as priority landscapes. This designation means that funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Law (IRL) is available to support wildfire risk reduction treatments around high-risk communities in Trinity, Humboldt, Shasta, and Siskiyou Counties.
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
What’s next for California’s gun laws?
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After a deadly wave of mass shootings in the United States last year — including one in Buffalo and another at a school in Uvalde, Texas — that collectively killed 31, California’s Democratic-controlled Legislature responded by quickly passing more than a dozen laws meant to prevent gun violence in the Golden State.
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Two state senators announced a new bill Thursday that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If passed, California becomes the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.The bill, SB 8, comes from State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who decided to propose the legislation as the state reels from three mass shootings within days of each other, and five total for the month of January. In total, 27 people have been killed and another 20 injured, making January the deadliest month...
walls102.com
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
calcoastnews.com
California employee reports misspending and malfeasance at Oceano Dunes
A geologist working for the California Geological Survey posted a critical assessment of alleged misspending and malfeasance by a San Luis Obispo County agency and of state officials who have ignored their own findings at a cost of more than $20 million. For more than a decade, Will Harris worked...
kymkemp.com
Environmental Group Based in US & UK Highlights Supervisor Bohn’s Alleged Involvement in ‘Wood Pellet Export Scheme’
(This is not an independently fact checked article) At today’s January 25, 2023 Board of Directors meeting of Golden State Natural Resources (GSNR) Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn was appointed as a new Director of the GSNR Board. Bohn was appointed to the GSNR board as a representative of...
Newsom renews call for federal action on gun safety after 2 mass shootings in California
The governor slammed Republicans and fellow Californian McCarthy: ‘Shame on them.’
California’s Torrential Rains Are Wreaking Havoc on the State’s Oyster Farms
The recent storms throughout California have been welcomed by some, cursed by others. One group in the latter category? Oyster farmers. Thanks to the deluge of water hitting both Californian land and sea, the state’s oyster supply is taking a hit, the Los Angeles Times reported recently. The water runoff from the storms has forced harvesters to halt their operations, to allow time for bacterial testing. That means California oysters are disappearing from stores and restaurants across the state and beyond. “You can say that we’re the only farmers who don’t like rain,” Neal Maloney, the owner of Morro Bay Oyster Co.,...
Washington Examiner
California's COVID authoritarianism is only just beginning
COVID authoritarianism extends far beyond the lockdowns that ruined the lives of millions. And Democrats are proving it in California. California passed a law that punished doctors for spreading “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. “Misinformation” is defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” The “contemporary scientific consensus” is, of course, to be determined by Democrats at a later date. The state’s deputy attorney general told a judge that it cannot be defined at this time.
Local Non-Profit Wants To Help You Harvest The Rain
A local non-profit group wants to get the word out about how everyone can help harvest vital rain in Los Angeles.
