Larry David Bartley: ‘A very generous man’
Larry David Bartley. 5/27/50 –01/23/23. Our Dad, Dave, passed away on January...
New Fire Dancing Troupe Performs at February Arts Alive
Fire dancing troupe, Lost Coast Fusion (LOCO) will be performing on February 4th at the ‘My Bloody Valentine Market’. The event presented by Macabre Makers, will feature music, vendors, and henna artist in addition to the fire dancing troupe. It is touted as “a unique shopping experience curated for the alternatively minded.”
Contractors Wanted for Upcoming Retrofitting Efforts in Humboldt County
Earthquake Brace + Bolt is a grant program that provides $3,000 state-funded grants to eligible homeowners in areas with a high risk of earthquake activity for earthquake retrofitting. Additionally, homeowners with an annual income of $72K or less may qualify for a supplemental $7,000 in grant funding. Personnel from CRMP...
Four Fatalities Since Christmas in Humboldt County, CHP Provides Information on What Occurred
Since Christmas, California Highway Patrol’s Humboldt Area officers have investigated four fatal crashes, their spokesperson Officer Paul Craft told us. “We investigated 2 during the same timeframe a year ago,” he explained in an email. On December 31, the first fatal crash in the last month occurred...
Letter Writer Criticizes Superintendent of Eureka City Schools for Attempting to Take Academy of the Redwoods from FUHSD
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section.
Eureka City Schools Honors Outstanding Students
On January 19, 2023, Eureka City Schools honored eight outstanding students selected as nominees for the Every Student Succeeding Award. The elementary, middle, and high school sites within Eureka City Schools nominated one exceptional student. The Every Student Succeeding Program honors students who succeed despite difficult circumstances and the educators who support them along the way.
Pablo is Looking for a Good Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Pablo. I am a neutered male, white and brown Australian Cattle...
Ozomatli Returns to Humboldt County to Perform at the 46th Annual Summer Arts & Music Festival
Three time Grammy ® winner Ozomatli makes their return to Humboldt County to headline Saturday night June 24th, 2023 at the 46th Annual Summer Arts & Music Festival at County Line Ranch. Formed in Los Angeles, California in 1995 the original band has played sold out concerts all over...
Dog Reportedly Dies in Fortuna Trailer Fire
About 8:45 p.m., a fire broke out in an older single-wide trailer in the 3200 block of Trinity Street near the intersection with Weber Street. According to social media reports, a beloved pet, a dog, died in the fire, but the resident was not injured. Emergency personnel shut down Trinity...
Humboldt Sponsors Hosts 4th Annual Blood Drive
Humboldt Sponsors will be hosting its fourth annual blood drive Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Northern California Community Blood Bank, 2524 Harrison Ave., Eureka. “This is an important way for our organization to help meet the critical blood supply needs of our local community,” stated...
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
February Arts Alive Events, Sponsored by Redwood Capital Bank, Announced
Powerful Fragility reflects our relationship to the environment and how we explore the intersection of art, biology and spirituality, a growing movement in contemporary art. Bridging the ecological philosophies of Alexander Von Humboldt and the earth art and women’s art movements of the 60s and 70s and the environmental movement of today, this exhibition asks the question: How are we part of nature’s web?
Under Siege: Flagship Academy of the Redwoods Is the Prize in a Territory Dispute Between Humboldt County School Districts
Tuesday evening, Fortuna Union High School District circulated an email and a text to students, their families and staff raising alarm bells about a threat to its prized early college high school, Academy of the Redwoods* which is located on the College of the Redwoods campus. Expressing outrage over the development, the mailing called the move–a letter sent by attorneys’ for Eureka City Schools–a “siege” and told recipients, “The notice demands that FUHSD turn over the operations of the Academy of the Redwoods (AR) to ECS.”
Environmental Group Based in US & UK Highlights Supervisor Bohn’s Alleged Involvement in ‘Wood Pellet Export Scheme’
(This is not an independently fact checked article) At today’s January 25, 2023 Board of Directors meeting of Golden State Natural Resources (GSNR) Humboldt County Supervisor Rex Bohn was appointed as a new Director of the GSNR Board. Bohn was appointed to the GSNR board as a representative of...
HCSO Says Man in Willow Creek Area Had Meth and a Loaded Gun
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 25, 2023, at about 11:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Two Additional Fatal Accidents Reported During the Month After Christmas
Eureka Police Department spokesperson, Brittany Powell, reported that just two days after Christmas, a 30-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Herrick Avenue. The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. on December 27, when, according to Powell, the pedestrian entered the roadway prior to being struck.
Woman Arrested in Shelter Cove on Charges Related to Vandalism of Home and Business
On Jan. 24, 2023, at about 4:16 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 400 block of Machi Road in Shelter Cove for the report of a disturbance. According to employees at the business, 41-year-old Elena Elaine Stanley, reportedly entered the business in distress....
Letter Writer Reminds Community How Valuable GVFD Is, Urges Vote for Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section.
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
Priority Designation Will Allow Funding for Wildfire Mitigation Efforts in Northern California Counties
Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. Over 900,000 acres of the Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers National Forests are now designated as priority landscapes. This designation means that funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Law (IRL) is available to support wildfire risk reduction treatments around high-risk communities in Trinity, Humboldt, Shasta, and Siskiyou Counties.
