Exclusive-Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 million stake in top Indian REIT-sources
MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone (BX.N) is in talks to sell around half of its stake in India's largest real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks (EMBA.NS) to private equity firm Bain Capital, two sources said, in a deal worth up to $480 million at current prices.
Explainer-Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in India’s Adani Group plunged up to 20% on Friday and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that have led investors to dump its stocks. The...
Goldman Sachs announces reduction in asset management investments
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm will make significant reductions to the $59 billion of alternative investments that hurt the firm's earnings.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Aircraft lessors cool on risky markets after $10 billion Russia blow
DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing companies, which own most of the world's passenger jets, face a tricky balance between risks and rewards after losing 400 planes in Russia, but have made no "knee-jerk" withdrawal from any major market yet, executives said.
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Billionaire Gautam Adani Hit by Bad News
The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 4.3% yr/yr -government
TOKYO (Reuters) – Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
SEB profit climbs on strong interest income, raises dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish banking group SEB reported a forecast-beating rise in fourth-quarter net earnings on Thursday as a string of central bank rate hikes helped lift interest income, and also proposed a larger-than-expected rise in shareholder dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from...
Provident Financial to change name and CEO
(Reuters) -Provident Financial said on Thursday it was replacing its chief executive officer and renaming the company as the British subprime lender repositions itself as a specialist banking group. The lender, which announced the plans alongside its fourth- quarter update, said new lending in the last four months was strong...
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
European shares gain on earnings optimism
(Reuters) – European shares gained on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased worries over the corporate earnings season amid signs of a recession. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% at 0835 GMT, with technology and financial services stocks leading gains. STMicroelectronics jumped 8.4% after...
Canaccord Genuity Group's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 8.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7092), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 19.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
Marketmind: Stumbling away
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Chip giant Intel’s grim earnings report along with mixed U.S data that showed a resilient economy but a labour market that remains tight will likely dominate investors’ minds and dictate Friday’s trading. The...
