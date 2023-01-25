Read full article on original website
Northeast Wisconsin Lawmakers Respond to Evers’ State of the State Address
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It didn’t take long for members of the Wisconsin state legislature to weigh in after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivered his fifth state of the state address Tuesday night. State Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-54th District, says the speech laid out a solid foundation for...
Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative
MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
UW System Bans TikTok
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
WFBF Statement on DNR Virtual Listening Session Announcement
MADISON –Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz issued the following statement following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announcement of a virtual listening session on the proposed Wolf Management Plan:. “Wisconsin Farm Bureau appreciates the Department of Natural Resources’ efforts to hear from the public regarding the...
U.S. Department of Justice Sues Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs. According to a DOJ release, the Department of Military Affairs violated the Civil Rights Act when it offered Michelle Hartness a lower salary than what was offered for similarly or less qualified men.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Seeks Input on Opioid Settlement Funds
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Health Services has another $8 million in settlement funding stemming from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers; and they’re seeking feedback from the public on what to do with it. “We are really at the process right now of that data gathering, and making...
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to Take Public Comments on Wolf Management Plan
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Natural Resources will be taking public comments on the future of the state’s wolf management plan next month. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist, Randy Johnson, says that while wolves are currently under federal protection, a plan should be in place. “As long as...
Alice in Dairyland and Agriculture in the Classroom Partner to Share Importance of Wisconsin Specialty Crops
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state. Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials.
Extension, DNR host annual CAFO workshops in February
UW–Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are jointly hosting a series of six in-person workshops for CAFO permit holders, key employees, livestock producers, their employees and agronomic and engineering consultants around Wisconsin in February. Designed for producers with (or considering) WPDES CAFO permits and...
DATCP Accepting Applications for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants through March 31
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) grants through March 31, 2023. DATCP will award a total of up to $200,000 in BLBW grant funding in 2023. BLBW is a competitive grant program...
DATCP offers Buy Local Buy Wisconsin Grants to Ag Producers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — State officials want to give Wisconsin businesses a hand in marketing their products locally. Ryan Dunn with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says the Buy Local Buy Wisconsin grants are a way to help people find and buy products from the Badger State. The grants will help a business with a marketing plan they’ve got in mind, or are already implementing.
U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Features 2,249 Entries
MADISON, WI – With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are ready for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the Contest, announced today that 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation.
Farmers for Sustainable Food shares how farmers are being climate smart at annual meeting
MADISON, Wis. — Riding a wave of momentum entering 2023, Farmers for Sustainable Food stands poised to expand their efforts in farmer-led sustainability projects, according to leadership. Members, leaders and industry partners gathered for FSF’s 2022 annual meeting on Jan. 19 at the Dairy Strong conference. Word is...
