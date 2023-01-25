ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative

MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
UW System Bans TikTok

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
WFBF Statement on DNR Virtual Listening Session Announcement

MADISON –Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz issued the following statement following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announcement of a virtual listening session on the proposed Wolf Management Plan:. “Wisconsin Farm Bureau appreciates the Department of Natural Resources’ efforts to hear from the public regarding the...
Alice in Dairyland and Agriculture in the Classroom Partner to Share Importance of Wisconsin Specialty Crops

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state. Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials.
Extension, DNR host annual CAFO workshops in February

UW–Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are jointly hosting a series of six in-person workshops for CAFO permit holders, key employees, livestock producers, their employees and agronomic and engineering consultants around Wisconsin in February. Designed for producers with (or considering) WPDES CAFO permits and...
DATCP offers Buy Local Buy Wisconsin Grants to Ag Producers

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — State officials want to give Wisconsin businesses a hand in marketing their products locally. Ryan Dunn with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says the Buy Local Buy Wisconsin grants are a way to help people find and buy products from the Badger State. The grants will help a business with a marketing plan they’ve got in mind, or are already implementing.
U.S. Championship Cheese Contest Features 2,249 Entries

MADISON, WI – With less than one month remaining until the renowned 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, dairy manufacturers across the country are ready for a robust competition for the coveted title of U.S. Champion. Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the Contest, announced today that 197 makers of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients in 35 states submitted 2,249 products across 113 classes for evaluation.
