sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
sportszion.com
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Entering Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns Plans
A look at whether Vince McMahon could enter the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what future Roman Reigns plans could look like. The Royal Rumble’s just a couple of days away, so let’s take a look…. Could Vince McMahon Enter The 2023 Royal Rumble?. Yeah. He could....
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Thinks This WWE Star Should Be Roman Reigns Of Women's Division
When it comes to positioning for the men's roster in WWE, there's just no denying that Roman Reigns is on top. However, the hierarchy of women in the company isn't quite as rigid. According to WWE producer Brian James, AKA Road Dogg, on the latest "Oh... You Didn't Know," there is at least one woman who could step up and perform the Roman Reigns role, albeit for the women's division.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Champion Shows Interest In Wrestling Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone – formerly Sasha Banks in WWE – returned to pro wrestling on the first night of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view and attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following her successful title defense against Tam Nakano. As a result, the 30-year-old will now challenge for the IWGP Women's Championship at a sold-out NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18, which will be her first match since walking out of WWE in May 2022. Mone now seemingly has the freedom to perform wherever she wishes, which has caught the attention of Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
nodq.com
A pitch was reportedly made for Steve Austin to be Brock Lesnar’s opponent at WWE Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE reportedly made Steve Austin a “huge money” offer for a match against undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 39. During Wrestling Observer Radio it was said that Reigns was not actually the opponent pitched to Austin for Wrestlemania 39. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following…
wrestlinginc.com
Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change
JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
wrestlinginc.com
RVD Opens Up About Thinking Vince McMahon Wanted To Destroy ECW
When Vince McMahon and WWE revived the ECW brand in 2006, many fans and wrestlers alike were excited at the possibilities that lay ahead. In hindsight, though, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW veteran Rob Van Dam believes McMahon's goal may have been to dilute the ECW brand and stop fans from chanting for the hardcore promotion once and for all. Speaking to "WrestlingNewsCo," Van Dam shared his thoughts on the era and what he believes went wrong.
WWE’s Kevin Owens praises Stephanie McMahon, happy she’s taking time for herself
Owens says Stephanie has been "nothing but amazing" to him.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39
The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock. In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric...
