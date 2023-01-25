ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Doomsday Clock is now set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest we've ever been to the apocalypse

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afYcY_0kQRgNe100

The 2023 Doomsday Clock is displayed before of a live-streamed event with members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists on January 24, 2023 in Washington, DC

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • The Doomsday Clock is now 10 seconds closer to midnight.
  • Scientists moved the clock's second hand to 90 seconds to midnight on January 24.
  • The clock symbolizes how close humanity is to the apocalypse.

The Doomsday Clock has been moved ten seconds closer to midnight — the closest humanity has ever been to the apocalypse.

The symbolic timepiece was adjusted on January 24 by scientists at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. A press release from the organization said the adjustment was chiefly because of the Ukraine war — and the possibility that the conflict might escalate to nuclear war.

"We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality," Rachel Bronson, the president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said in the press release.

"90 seconds to midnight is the closest the Clock has ever been set to midnight, and it's a decision our experts do not take lightly," Bronson added.

Bronson urged the US government, its NATO allies, and Ukraine to explore the "multitude of channels for dialogue" to "their fullest ability" so the world can turn back the clock.

A relic of the Cold War, the time on the Doomsday Clock has been switched up whenever global events indicate that humanity might be moving toward or away from an apocalypse. The hands of the clock have been moved many times, and not always forward. In 1991 , the hand of the clock was moved back — from 10 minutes to 17 minutes before midnight — to mark the end of the Cold War.

Ban Ki-moon, the former secretary-general of the United Nations, urged governments to act quickly to address the many threats to humanity, like climate change and widespread disease.

"Three years ago, I helped unveil the Doomsday Clock when its hands were last moved," Ban said in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' press release. "Today they are even closer to midnight, showing how much more perilous our world has become in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather events, and Russia's outrageous war on Ukraine."

"Leaders did not heed the Doomsday Clock's warnings in 2020. We all continue to pay the price," Ban added.

In 2018 , the Doomsday Clock was set at two minutes to midnight after President Donald Trump's continuous rhetoric about boosting the US' stash of nuclear weapons.

And in 2020, the clock was moved to 100 seconds to midnight — which at the time was the closest to the apocalypse it had been in history. At the time, Robert Rosner, the chair of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board, cited the "abysmal state of affairs in the realms of nuclear security and climate change" as reasons for moving the clock forward.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 75

Rachel Davenport
1d ago

only God knows when it's the end they're making a prediction are they guaranteeing this prediction I'm sure they are because scientists seem to think they know everything but they deny the fact that there is anything higher power than them or they want proof well I know one thing there is a God and I don't care how many different religions there is there is only one God and only God knows when it's the end so if it's the end so be it I am going to continue with my day like I've been doing and if it is the end God please start the world over again without all this hate and racism and everything is revolved around a sick circle of money money is a root of all evil people do everything and anything for the almighty dollar what about do everything and anything for almighty God

Reply(7)
29
guest
1d ago

This clock will hit 0and you what?NOTHING will happen and they will go around avain and give us some bull💩 story about what happened and we will believe it and so on

Reply(1)
12
JOE BAMA SUCKS SOMETHING AWFUL
1d ago

Only God knows the end of time. God is the only one who is in control 🙏 🙌

Reply(2)
58
Related
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Scientists Determine Best Place to Stand In Your House When a Nuke Hits

Nuclear bombs are the most devastating weapon on the planet. The blast from the explosion generated by Russia’s “Satan II” nuclear missile would destroy all of Central Park. But, for those outside of the immediate blast range, nuclear explosions are survivable, even if the powerful winds generated by a nuke have the potential to kill thousands. Now, researchers from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus have used computer models to study the impacts of nuclear blast winds on the human body and the buildings they’ll be sheltering in when the big one comes.
24/7 Wall St.

The 17 Effects Nuclear War Would Have on Earth

To determine what a nuclear war would do to the world, 24/7 Wall St. gleaned information from the book “Nuclear Choices for the Twenty-First Century: A Citizen’s Guide” written by Richard Wolfson, a Benjamin F. Wissler Professor of Physics at Middlebury College, and Ferenc Dalnoki-Veress, a Scientist-in-Residence at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies of the […]
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Beast

Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths

Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist. “They assigned us to regiment 228–such...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
earth.com

What should you do in the event of a nuclear explosion?

With around 12,700 nuclear warheads, produced by nine countries and currently distributed around the world, the threat of a nuclear explosion is always present. Add to this a war on the border of the European Union, and it does not seem out of place to ask the question: How should one shelter from a nuclear explosion?
Business Insider

Business Insider

838K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy