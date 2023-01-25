Read full article on original website
Looking to get creative? Mayer Museum in San Angelo offers 'National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day' activities to the public
SAN ANGELO, Texas — "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day" is one of the many unique holidays that are not well-known. For the first time ever, Mayer Museum in San Angelo is celebrating the holiday with free activities for all ages from now until 5 p.m. Jan. 28. "National Draw-a-Dinosaur Day is...
San Angelo Area Wineries Gain Respect Nationwide
Wine has never been more popular. When most people think of fine wine they think of Napa, Sonoma, France, and Italy. You can add Texas to that list. Texas wines are now winning awards over wines made in some of the world's premiere wine-producing areas. With Valentine's Day, the season of love coming up, wine becomes an important part of a romantic evening. It is not the time for experimentation or guesswork.
Interview with Mackenzie Davis: ‘Girl Power’ event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Carolyn McEnrue sat down with Kenzie Davis, the Event Coordinator for the San Angelo Laura W Bush Institute for Women’s Health, to discuss “Gril Power,” an event set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center. This is the first […]
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours
SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
Ignoring the Elephant in COSA-DC’s Board Room
SAN ANGELO, TX — During the most recent meeting of the City Council, the City of San Angelo Economic Development Corporation (COSA-DC) attempted to revise its bylaws. The central focus of the revisions was to remove from city staff purview the act of hiring the director of economic development, the executive leader of COSA-DC. That position has been vacant since July 2022 and the City has engaged a headhunter to find a new one. Effectively, by reading the bylaw revision, the COSA-DC board of volunteer directors appointed by the City Council wanted to be the hiring party for the new director, not the city manager. In the ensuing discussion, the board denied it was attempting to remove the city manager from the hiring process. Rather, the board wanted to insure it had a say in choosing the director, which is the case now, as currently allowed by the city manager.
Tom Green County jail logs: January 26, 2023
Between 7 a.m yesterday and 7 p.m today, 15 people were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
Arrests for Auto Theft, Evading Cops & Weed Possession Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana and Controlled Substances. 38-year-old Homer Valdez was arrested by San...
Multiple accidents after rain slow morning traffic
The San Angelo Police Department sent out multiple alerts on the morning of January 24, 2023, regarding motor vehicle accidents
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Man Driving Red Pickup Leads Police on Chase Through San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — A driver of a red pickup led multiple agencies of law enforcement on a chase from outside the city limits on the north side of town and through San Angelo Saturday night. Police said the male driver in the pickup was pulled over north of...
Vehicle pursuit leads to methamphetamine bust of over 200 grams
Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies found over 200 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with marijuana and open alcohol containers.
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
High Speed Chase Through San Angelo Results in Arrest of Big Time Meth Dealer
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday morning that they arrested a methamphetamine dealer over the weekend. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, January 21, 2022, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Rd and Farm to Market 2105.
Cold Heavy Rain & Flooding Causing Traffic Headaches Across San Angelo Tuesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rainfall Tuesday morning caused slick roadways and minor flooding across the Concho Valley including the City of San Angelo where several crashes slowed traffic during the morning commute. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the bands of heavy rain are associated...
