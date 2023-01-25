Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Related
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Kyrie Irving's New Message Calls for "Black Revolution"
Kyrie Irving wrote "Black Revolution" on his Nike shoes before the Brooklyn Nets played the Detroit Pistons.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Shaquille O’Neal Goes Hard After Kevin Durant, Who has Hilarious Response
There’s certainly no love lost between NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The “Inside the NBA” analyst never misses a chance to go after Durant, and did so again Saturday. “I don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,...
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Patrick Beverley's technical foul vs. Celtics might be an NBA first
Following an egregious missed foul on LeBron James at the end of regulation, forcing overtime, Patrick Beverley casually walked across to the court with a camera in hand, attempting to hand it to an official. Unsurprisingly, the official quickly slapped a technical on Beverley, who retreated to the Lakers' bench.
Charles Barkley pricelessly roasted LeBron James’ age while revealing he was an All-Star captain
On Thursday night, the 2023 NBA All-Star starters were revealed. As is usually the case, there were your requisite snubs (seriously, no Joel Embiid?). On the flip side, there were your puzzling selections (Zion Williamson over who?). But one of the least surprising picks was LeBron James, who will again...
Yardbarker
Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen
One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen. According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks. “Instead, the...
NBC Sports
Klay playfully apologizes after paper airplane whacks reporter
One of Klay Thompson’s favorite things to do in his postgame press conferences -- no matter if the Warriors win or lose -- is constructing paper airplanes out of stat sheets sitting on the podium. Following the Warriors’ 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Thompson was...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Patrick Beverley After LeBron James Left Him Hanging: "We Have A Trade To Announce"
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley recently starred in a curious moment that set the alarm for some fans, who didn't hesitate to speculate about the future of the point guard amid many trade rumors surrounding the Purple and Gold. Beverley starred in a shocking trade in the 2022 offseason where...
Yardbarker
Watch: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during Saturday's game
The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here is the video.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022
There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Sixers have mixed feelings on if they view Nets matchup as rivalry
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have had some emotionally-charged matchups recently. Mostly due to the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, but whenever these two teams match up, the NBA world fixates its eyes on the two teams. The Sixers and the Nets feature star power. There’s Kevin Durant,...
Yardbarker
Unexpected HC candidates emerge in Denver after Sean Payton interest evaporates
The Broncos' interest in former Saints HC Sean Payton might evaporate. They're shifting their focus toward 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and former Stanford head coach David Shaw, per NBC Sports' Mike Florio. "As of right now, it does not seem like there is a place for Payton," NFL Network's...
Yardbarker
Ex-Guardians Gold Glove-Winning Catcher Reportedly 'In Talks' With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox still are considering plenty of options. Boston has had question marks at catcher with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox were linked to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy but weren't able to get a deal down before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
Comments / 0