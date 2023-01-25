ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

thatoregonlife.com

This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day

If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
OREGON CITY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Delightful Pink and Green Bungalow Just Steps from Hollywood

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a bungalow in Northeast that just a few years older than the nearby Hollywood Theatre. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Winter Light Festival Sets the City Aglow

The annual Portland Winter Light Festival returns with its characteristic charm this February. Since 2021—when it shifted to a decentralized format during the pandemic—the festival has transformed neighborhoods, storefronts, and public spaces across the city, serving as a source of joy during the darkest time of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Young Voices: The Earth Project (includes photo gallery)

The White Salmon Library gallery is exhibiting The Earth Portrait Project, “All Hands On Earth,” until Jan. 31. White Salmon artist Cyndi Strid made an earth globe and then asked students and adults of all ages to hold the earth and state what they love about it.
WHITE SALMON, WA
pdxmonthly.com

These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown

As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Will it snow in Portland this weekend?

Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Son of White Salmon native pens life story, tribute to mother

FUKUOKA, JAPAN — Robert W. Norris, a Pacific Northwest native, Vietnam War conscientious objector, and long-time resident of Japan, has announced the publication of his life story, which he calls “a tribute to my mother.”. In “The Good Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise: Pentimento Memories of...
WHITE SALMON, WA
earnthenecklace.com

Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Looks Weren’t Everything at the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show

Primped pooches returned to the Portland Expo Center on Jan. 18-22 to strut their stuff as part of the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show. The event, billed as one of the largest and most popular of its kind in the U.S., featured traditional breed judging, but looks weren’t the only thing under evaluation. Speedy dogs participated in agility trials, disciplined dogs competed to see who was the most obedient, and well-mannered dogs took the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Japanese Food in Portland and Beyond

When it comes to Japanese food, sushi or ramen are often top-of-mind for Portland diners, thanks to the sheer number of restaurants specializing in either dish. However, the city and its outskirts are home to plenty of places that offer a wider breadth of Japanese cuisine, including baked goods, comfort foods, and pub fare found in izakayas.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’

For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR

