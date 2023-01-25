Read full article on original website
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Delightful Pink and Green Bungalow Just Steps from Hollywood
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a bungalow in Northeast that just a few years older than the nearby Hollywood Theatre. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Winter Light Festival Sets the City Aglow
The annual Portland Winter Light Festival returns with its characteristic charm this February. Since 2021—when it shifted to a decentralized format during the pandemic—the festival has transformed neighborhoods, storefronts, and public spaces across the city, serving as a source of joy during the darkest time of the year.
columbiagorgenews.com
Young Voices: The Earth Project (includes photo gallery)
The White Salmon Library gallery is exhibiting The Earth Portrait Project, “All Hands On Earth,” until Jan. 31. White Salmon artist Cyndi Strid made an earth globe and then asked students and adults of all ages to hold the earth and state what they love about it.
hereisoregon.com
Ready, set, go: The hunt for 175 glass hearts hidden in Tualatin parks begins Feb. 1
A treasure hunt the Tualatin Parks & Recreation Department launched two years ago to help people deal with social isolation during the pandemic kicks off again next month. The program, “Share the Love,” is so popular that officials now plan to make it an annual event, said Julie Ludemann, the department’s recreation manager.
pdxmonthly.com
These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
The richest person in Portland is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
pdxmonthly.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown
As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
Will it snow in Portland this weekend?
Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
columbiagorgenews.com
Son of White Salmon native pens life story, tribute to mother
FUKUOKA, JAPAN — Robert W. Norris, a Pacific Northwest native, Vietnam War conscientious objector, and long-time resident of Japan, has announced the publication of his life story, which he calls “a tribute to my mother.”. In “The Good Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise: Pentimento Memories of...
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
tourcounsel.com
Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
WWEEK
Looks Weren’t Everything at the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show
Primped pooches returned to the Portland Expo Center on Jan. 18-22 to strut their stuff as part of the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show. The event, billed as one of the largest and most popular of its kind in the U.S., featured traditional breed judging, but looks weren’t the only thing under evaluation. Speedy dogs participated in agility trials, disciplined dogs competed to see who was the most obedient, and well-mannered dogs took the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test.
Eater
Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Japanese Food in Portland and Beyond
When it comes to Japanese food, sushi or ramen are often top-of-mind for Portland diners, thanks to the sheer number of restaurants specializing in either dish. However, the city and its outskirts are home to plenty of places that offer a wider breadth of Japanese cuisine, including baked goods, comfort foods, and pub fare found in izakayas.
Stately Portland Heights Tudor by architect Richard Sundeleaf is for sale at $2.2 million
The history of a house for sale is important. Not only does a new owner want to understand the ups and downs and updates of a structure over time, but knowing the provenance — who designed it — adds another layer of interest and possibly cachet if a celebrated architect was involved.
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Visit Portland Rooftop Bars | Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Portland, OR
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest. It’s the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the 26th most populated city in the United States. Our today’s subject is the city, the activities you can do there and of course Portland Rooftop Bars. The...
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
