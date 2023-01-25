Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
Forest Carbon Project proposal introduced for HR county
HOOD RIVER — This month’s Hood River County Board of Commissioners’ meeting boasted three new faces, Chair Jennifer Euwer, Commissioner District 1 Leti V. Moretti, and Commissioner District 3 Ed Weathers. Commissioner Arthur Babitz (Dist. 2) was named vice chair of the board for the 2023 calendar year, with additional staff changes to come.
columbiagorgenews.com
City holds special meeting to amend airport agreement
THE DALLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, The Dalles City Council met in a special session in order to add an amendment to the city’s airport management agreement with Klickitat County and Aviation Management Services. City Manager Matthew Klebes explained in a staff report that a portion of...
columbiagorgenews.com
HRCSD earns ninth clean audit
HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District board members got good news at the Jan. 11 meeting held at Wy’east Middle School (see related story, Jan. 18 edition). “I want to be sure the board and our community knows that we recently received notice from independent auditors of our ninth consecutive unmodified financial audit option,” Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said in his opening remarks.
columbiagorgenews.com
Wasco County terminates state Marine Board contract
County will purchase boat, continue to provide services. Wasco County terminated its service contract to provide marine patrols for the Oregon State Marine Board during a Jan. 18 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Lane Magill said the contract was “not working” because of difficulty in getting deputies certified, especially in recent years when the department has unfilled positions, as well as disagreements between the sheriff’s department and the Marine Board in how patrol contacts should be valued and law enforcement priorities.
columbiagorgenews.com
Board member sought for CGCC
Columbia Gorge Community College is looking for a new board member. The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education seeks interested district electors in Hood River and Wasco counties for consideration to be appointed to a three-year term as a budget committee member. Interested persons should send a letter of...
columbiagorgenews.com
Wasco County DA seeking dismissal of over 100 convictions
From Alice Lundell, Director of Communications with the Oregon Justice Resource Center— PORTLAND, Ore. – The District Attorney of Wasco County Matthew Ellis has begun asking the court to overturn more than 100 felony, misdemeanor, and violation convictions and contempt findings following an independent review of cases involving discredited former police officer Jeffrey Kienlen. Ellis asked The FA:IR Law Project (FLP), a program of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, to conduct an independent review of cases that may have been tainted by Kienlen’s involvement. Kienlen worked on hundreds of cases in The Dalles before a disciplinary action for his dishonesty was publicly revealed two years ago.
columbiagorgenews.com
Dr. Marta Cronin announces CGCC departure
Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College since July 2018, has announced her pending resignation, effective June 30. “After much discussion and serious consideration, my husband and I have decided to relocate back to the East Coast for family-related reasons,” Cronin wrote in a message to staff and faculty on Jan. 10. “Know that this was not an easy decision. CGCC is a wonderful institution with really dedicated faculty and staff. I have enjoyed working with you and getting to know many of you. I look forward to watching CGCC continue to evolve and thrive.”
columbiagorgenews.com
Tech scholarship application window opens
The Gorge Tech Alliance awards the annual Corwin Hardham Memorial Scholarship to Gorge high school seniors pursuing post-secondary degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM). Eligible students are those from Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Skamania, and Klickitat counties who are graduating from high school, home school, or receiving a GED in the spring/ summer, and applications for 2023 are now open.
columbiagorgenews.com
Bookmobile meets people where they are
ODELL — You can walk into Hood River County Library District’s fourth branch, but you must wait until it comes to a complete stop. The library district received its long-awaited bookmobile — a little over a year after its purchase, thanks to supply chain issues — at the end of October. Now it brings books, crafts, resource materials, wifi and even snacks to visitors at the Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road each Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
columbiagorgenews.com
This week in history: Jan. 25, 2023
Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, Night Officer Sloat noticed smoke emanating from the Liberty Theater building and turned in an alarm. The fire boys were promptly on the spot with the big fire truck. Considerable time was spent in locating the seat of the fire, but it was eventually discovered in a small storeroom under the stairway in the theater. — Hood River News.
columbiagorgenews.com
Officer Rooks settling into new community
WHITE SALMON — The Bingen-White Salmon Police Department recently hired a sixth officer to its force, Kelsey Rooks, who is providing more than a decade of experience to the department. Rooks, 33, originally hails from Bondurant, Wyo., and most recently served with the Goldendale Police Department for seven years....
columbiagorgenews.com
Young Voices: The Earth Project (includes photo gallery)
The White Salmon Library gallery is exhibiting The Earth Portrait Project, “All Hands On Earth,” until Jan. 31. White Salmon artist Cyndi Strid made an earth globe and then asked students and adults of all ages to hold the earth and state what they love about it.
columbiagorgenews.com
Guiding Good Choices returns to Goldendale
GOLDENDALE — Parents are invited to register for Guiding Good Choices, a free and confidential series designed around promoting healthy development and reducing risky behavior for children as they enter their teenage years. The program will be offered weekly on Tuesdays in Goldendale beginning Feb. 21 and running through...
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge girls skiers pace Mt. Hood race at Meadows
It was a Gorge girls sweep in race No. 2 of the 2023 Mt. Hood Ski League season on Sunday at Mt. Hood Meadows. Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets and Zoe Mortensen finished 1-2, and Lucy Booth of The Dalles was third in the combined two runs of slalom racing.
columbiagorgenews.com
1A boys basketball roundup: Horizon wins fourth straight, Ione/Arlington looms
The Horizon Christian School Hawks recorded their fourth straight Big Sky League boys basketball victory with a close 50-49 home win over the Wheeler County Eagles on Jan. 20 in Hood River. The win enabled the Hawks to remain a game behind the Big Sky’s overall leader, South Wasco County....
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle boys come third in Columbia Gorge tourney
Hood River Valley placed third in the Columbia Gorge Invitational wrestling tournament held Saturday at Stevenson High School. Castle Rock won the seven-team tourney with 217.5 points, Washougal was second and Hood River scored 119 points to place third. Columbia High placed fifth with 69.5 points.
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River swimmers still unbeaten in NWOC
Hood River Valley remains unbeaten in Northwest Oregon Conference swimming, winning a three-team competition at home on Jan. 19 over Milwaukie and Wilsonville. The win was the second this season for HRV over Wilsonville. The Eagle girls bested the Wildcats 125-38 and topped Milwaukie, 128-27. Earlier this month, Hood River’s girls beat Wilsonville, 134-18. HRV’s boys squad won last week’s duals, 123-17 over Milwaukie and 115-53 over Wilsonville.
columbiagorgenews.com
HRV boys wrestlers drop dual to Centennial
Hood River Valley won six of 14 matches and lost a Northwest Oregon Conference wrestling dual, 42-19, Jan. 18 against Portland’s Centennial. One of the Eagle wins was a forfeit victory; Centennial won four of the weight divisions by fall and two more by forfeit.
columbiagorgenews.com
1A girls basketball roundup: Redside girls basketball extends win streak to 10
The defending Class 1A Big Sky League West Division Champion South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team continues to dominate the league, extending their win streak to 10 with a, 56-40, win over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals Jan. 20 at Ione High School. The Redsides (8-0 league, 16-2 overall)...
columbiagorgenews.com
Riverhawk girls first place Tri-Valley after two wins
The No. 5-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team won their first two of 10 Tri-Valley Conference games, positioning themselves in first place in the league standings. The Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Darcey Hodges, won their league opener at home, 47-36, over the Crook County High Cowgirls Jan....
