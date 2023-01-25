Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College since July 2018, has announced her pending resignation, effective June 30. “After much discussion and serious consideration, my husband and I have decided to relocate back to the East Coast for family-related reasons,” Cronin wrote in a message to staff and faculty on Jan. 10. “Know that this was not an easy decision. CGCC is a wonderful institution with really dedicated faculty and staff. I have enjoyed working with you and getting to know many of you. I look forward to watching CGCC continue to evolve and thrive.”

